Corsight solidifies Paraguay presence with facial intelligence licensing deal

Grupo Vázquez, a business conglomerate based in Paraguay, has entered into an agreement with Corsight AI to obtain a license for facial intelligence algorithms, which include both analytics and biometrics. This strategic alliance will enable the company to incorporate facial biometrics into its diverse business sectors, which include agro-livestock, retail and consumer goods, entertainment, and investments.

The facial biometrics from Corsight AI will be integrated into Grupo Vázquez’s portfolio of companies and made available to external clients in the public and private sectors. The integration will be led by ITTI, the technological arm of Grupo Vázquez.

This system will complement the company’s existing offerings, benefiting Grupo Vázquez’s investment arm by facilitating customer onboarding processes and reducing the risk of fraud within the financial services sector.

“We are thrilled to offer Corsight AI’s advanced recognition abilities that empower Grupo Vázquez companies and external clients to elevate security, enhance operational efficiency, eliminate fraud, and provide an unparalleled user experience,” says Gal Biton, vice president of Sales at Corsight AI.

The facial intelligence can function in challenging environments, including difficult camera angles, low-quality images, partially obscured faces, and limited lighting conditions, the company says. This technology can be used for applications such as security surveillance, fraud detection, and customer interaction.

In recent news, Police in Essex, England, used Corsight AI’s live facial recognition to make arrests in sexual assault and common assault cases.

