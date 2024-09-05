FB pixel

Corsight solidifies Paraguay presence with facial intelligence licensing deal

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Corsight solidifies Paraguay presence with facial intelligence licensing deal
 

Grupo Vázquez, a business conglomerate based in Paraguay, has entered into an agreement with Corsight AI to obtain a license for facial intelligence algorithms, which include both analytics and biometrics. This strategic alliance will enable the company to incorporate facial biometrics into its diverse business sectors, which include agro-livestock, retail and consumer goods, entertainment, and investments.

The facial biometrics from Corsight AI will be integrated into Grupo Vázquez’s portfolio of companies and made available to external clients in the public and private sectors. The integration will be led by ITTI, the technological arm of Grupo Vázquez.

This system will complement the company’s existing offerings, benefiting Grupo Vázquez’s investment arm by facilitating customer onboarding processes and reducing the risk of fraud within the financial services sector.

“We are thrilled to offer Corsight AI’s advanced recognition abilities that empower Grupo Vázquez companies and external clients to elevate security, enhance operational efficiency, eliminate fraud, and provide an unparalleled user experience,” says Gal Biton, vice president of Sales at Corsight AI.

The facial intelligence can function in challenging environments, including difficult camera angles, low-quality images, partially obscured faces, and limited lighting conditions, the company says. This technology can be used for applications such as security surveillance, fraud detection, and customer interaction.

In recent news, Police in Essex, England, used Corsight AI’s live facial recognition to make arrests in sexual assault and common assault cases.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Steak ‘n Shake face pay kiosks from PopID draw BIPA class action

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) has another notch in its litigation belt, this time in the form of a…

 

FaceTec introduces scannable protocol for privacy-preserving biometric online IDV

A new biometric protocol for online identity verification has been developed by FaceTec for use with a wide range of…

 

US wants EU members to give access to travelers’ biometric data by 2027

The U.S. authorities continue to push for access to EU member states’ biometric databases to conduct traveler screening as part…

 

Yoti hopes forthcoming DISD bill retains DVS, tightens rules for digital ID providers

UK digital identity verification firm Yoti has posted suggestions for the Digital Information and Smart Data Bill (DISD) and for…

 

Police Scotland’s body camera rollout delayed by data privacy concerns until 2025

The deployment of body-worn cameras (BWCs) for Police Scotland officers is facing delays, with the anticipated rollout now postponed until…

 

AI potential outweighs deepfake risks only with effective governance: UN

September 15 marks the United Nations’ International Day of Democracy, and this year Secretary-General António Guterres annual message focuses on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events