EDEKA Jaeger adds another automated store with age verification Germany

EDEKA Jaeger has unveiled a third retail location with automated self-service kiosks that perform biometric age verification in Stuttgart Plieningen, Germany.

The company, which is part of German supermarket EDEKA Group, is deploying the AI-powered biometric system from Diebold Nixdorf to carry out facial age estimation checks for customers purchasing age-limited items like alcohol.

Retail Systems reports that a customer uses the kiosk by consenting to it before their physical traits are analysed by AI-powered cameras to determine their age.

Diebold Nixdorf is providing the Vynamic Smart Vision Age Verification solution in partnership with UK digital ID and age estimation provider Yoti.

Alexander Klein, account manager at Diebold Nixdorf, is quoted as saying that self-service solutions such as the one supplied by them “make the operating process even faster and more convenient for customers, especially for age-restricted products.”

“All good things come in threes! The third EDEKA Jäger store with self-checkouts and AI supported age verification in Stuttgart Plieningen is live. In addition to a diverse assortment and regional offers, Florian Jäger sets new standards for an innovative shopping experience,” he is quoted as saying in another report.

The biometric check-out system also reduces the need for staff involvement, which means workers can concentrate more on other customer service responsibilities.

This new kiosk follows two others opened by EDEKA Jaeger – a Stuttgart Airport 24/7 store which was announced in April, as well as at another one in the same city. The company says this move is part of its push for a fully customer-centric retail experience.

Diebold’s self-service retail technology will be featured next month at NRF 2025 in New York.

Age verification is being deployed to automated retail systems in countries around the world, in some cases through digital ID checks, and in other biometric facial age estimation.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | Diebold Nixdorf Technology | face biometrics | kiosk | retail biometrics | Yoti