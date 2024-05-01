Diebold Nixdorf joins biometric age estimation market as ITL addresses privacy concerns

Automatic age estimation from Diebold Nixdorf based on face biometrics has been deployed for self-service checkouts at EDEKA Jaeger’s store in Stuttgart Airport.

Age verification checks are necessary in about 22 percent of transactions in retail stores, according to Diebold Nixdorf.

The new Vynamic Smart Vision I Age Verification software can be used to acquire customer consent and then scan and analyze their face without storing an image or biometric template, thus maintaining compliance with GDPR, the company says.

The software takes les than 10 seconds to perform automated age estimation, and was able to approve more than 80 percent of age-restricted purchases at EDEKA Jaeger in the first week after installation without staff involvement.

“Thanks to AI support, we have already been able to drastically reduce employee interventions for age checks,” says Florian Jaeger, owner of Stuttgart Airport’s 24/7 store.

Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic portfolio also includes a machine vision theft prevention system.

ITL answers data privacy worries

Innovative Technology has published a lengthy statement from Biometrics Product Manager Dr. Andrew O’Brien responding to concerns the company has heard from customers about the privacy implications of adopting biometric age estimation.

ITL’s approach to privacy protection is based on a lack of stored customer data, local processing on the point-of-sale device itself, and the immediate deletion of the data used in processing.

“This privacy centric approach is reflected in the recent renewal of independent GDPR certification from ACCS (The Age Check Certification Scheme) for our age estimation solutions, ICU Lite and MyCheckr,” he says. “This key achievement demonstrates UK GDPR compliance, meeting the ACCS 2:2021 Technical Requirements for Data Protection and Privacy, which is approved by the Information Commissioner’s Office.”

“We have taken legal advice from privacy experts both in the U.S. and Europe regarding compliance. These legal experts have advised that a BIPA (Biometric Information Privacy Act) in the U.S. and DPIA (Data Protection Impact Assessment) in Europe does not apply or is required, meaning our customers can have confidence in using our age estimation technologies in those regions.”

ITL is also exhibiting its biometrics and age estimation technologies at the UNITI Expo 2024, held May 14 to 16 in Stuttgart, Germany. The UNITI Expo is a tradeshow for gas stations, which as purveyors of age restricted products, are among ITL’s target market.

