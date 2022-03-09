ITL’s age estimation certified for UK GDPR

British facial recognition and age verification firm Innovative Technology (ITL) says it is the first technology provider to receive independent UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) certification from the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) for its ‘ICU’ biometrics-based age estimation technology.

The UK GDPR is the British data protection regulation. Innovative Technology states that ICU comes to market certified by the ‘ACCS 2:2021 Technical Requirements for Data Protection and Privacy.’ The ACCS is a set of regulations for age verification technology in Britain, and ensures the handling, privacy, and security of personal data, including biometrics.

ITL was approved as meeting the technical standards of the ACCS in May 2021 in recognition of the high quality of ICU’s age estimation technology. That certification is a precondition for its participation in a regulatory sandbox being run by the UK Government.

“GDPR is a necessity in ensuring compliance when deploying new technology for public use. It is crucial for any company to be able to demonstrate independent assessment of their technology to ensure complete clarity with respect to how public data is utilised and processed,” says Andrew O’Brien, the ICU product manager at Innovative Technology. “Using technology and devices that meet GDPR regulations is so important to our customers, so this stamp of approval from the ACCS scheme for our ICU anonymous age estimation solution is significant for us. This will be the proof that customers require and give added confidence in the product when considering the introduction of biometric solutions into their business.”

Tony Allen, the founder and chief executive for the ACCS remarks, “We have been working hard with Innovative Technology for some time now and are delighted that they have achieved this certification for its ICU technology, after a rigorous audit and checking process. They should be very proud to be the first age estimation provider to achieve official GDPR certification under Article 42 of UK GDPR.”

ICU is an age estimation system utilizing biometric data, that has been used across the UK in trial programs for ensure customers of legal age are purchasing alcohol, staff access in schools, and age verification for online gambling.

