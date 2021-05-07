Innovative Technology certified for biometric age verification solutions

Also joins the Age Verification Providers Association

Innovative Technology (ITL) has received recognition from the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) for its ICU face biometric age and identity verification device.

Following the official ACCS recognition, ICU can be now deployed in a Challenge 25 policy area after its face recognition algorithms were deemed at least 98.85 percent reliable in assessing individuals’ age.

“We are delighted to be one of the first providers to receive this robust, impartial certification from ACCS which gives us a seal of approval for our artificial intelligence (AI) powered age verification device,” commented ITL ICU Product Manager Andrew O’Brien.

According to the ACCS test results, ICU underestimates age by only 0.19 years, with a Mean Absolute Error of 1.22 years.

From a technical standpoint, the Age Check Certification Scheme conducts conformity assessment of products, processes, and services following ISO 17065:2013 standards.

In other words, the biometric age test system is checked against multiple verification methods, and an independent benchmark is then provided to the company.

“We are particularly proud of this achievement due to all the hard work which has gone into developing our own algorithms; using novel approaches to accurately verify age,” O’Brien added.

“The challenge now is to keep improving and continue to be at the forefront of delivering world-leading results.”

ITL joins the Age Verification Providers Association

Innovative Technology has also joined the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA).

According to a blog post on the company’s website, Innovative Technology will now support the Association’s goal to “educate the market about the emergence of new tools for automated age verification.”

AVPA is the global trade body for independent providers of privacy-protecting, age verification technology.

The non-profit represents a number of organizations providing both biometric age verification and age estimation, including AGEify, Experian, and GBG.

“The AVPA is dedicated to developing standards for age verification and works closely with regulators to help them understand the AV sector,” O’Brien said. “They are fighting for an open, competitive market for AV services, based on standards and subject to audit and certification. This is something we very much support and look forward to working with the Association and our fellow members over the coming months.”

