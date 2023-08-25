ITL brings facial age estimation to Dutch retailers

Innovative Technology (ITL), a company that provides biometric age-checking devices to retailers, is bringing its hardware to the Netherlands. Its distribution partner will be Moneytronic, which offers cash management solutions, including age and ID checkers to retailers, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

ITL will be offering its age estimation solutions for age-restricted goods such as alcohol, tobacco and vapes. The United Kingdom-based company will initially focus on two key biometric products, MyCheckr and MyCheckr Mini which will be sold to retailers directly.

The MyChecker devices with integrated cameras offer anonymous age estimation. Earlier this year, ITL added demographics and targeted advertising capabilities to the product.

“With five trial sites already live in tobacco, liquor and convenience stores, we expect this to be a very successful partnership,” says Stephan Rosseneu, ITL’s regional business development manager.

The Netherlands is not the only European country that ITL has been expanding to. Liquor stores in Germany have been using its age verification technology to guide staff ID checks. The company has also been placing its facial recognition software into currency exchange kiosks made by Swiss company Ecex Group across airports and travel hubs in Europe.

In the UK, ITL has been placing its MyCheckr system in convenience store chains such as Bestway Retail, Bargain Booze and Costcutter.

Last year, product manager for ITL Andrew O’Brien discussed the benefit of automated age checks to retail staff with Biometric Update.

