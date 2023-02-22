Anonymized demographic data, targeted advertising added to ITL’s age estimation

Innovative Technology has upgraded its biometric age estimation device with capabilities to display targeted advertising and to collect anonymized demographic information about people interacting with the solution.

MyCheckr is operated as a standalone device or integrated with self-checkout kiosks to perform anonymous age estimation and prompt staff to carry out age checks for people buying restricted goods like alcohol, tobacco or vapes. Presentation attack detection was also recently made a standard feature of MyCheckr.

When customers face the MyCheckr screen, it performs automatic age and gender estimation, providing an opportunity for retailers to display adds targeted to the person’s demographic. The capability comes without any additional footprint, and also provides important customer intelligence, according to the company announcement.

Retailers can then tailor their marketing efforts based on the anonymous demographic data gleaned in-store.

The company says the solution provides effective customer segmentation and the ability to categorize consumer groups while protecting individual privacy.

ITL Product Manager Dr. Andrew O’Brien says the company gained valuable feedback in consultation with major retailers, prompting the development of MyCheckr’s new capabilities.

“Not only can it perform anonymous age estimation to aid the till operator, but we can now integrate that functionality into self-service checkouts for an autonomous transaction,” says O’Brien. “Plus, our new spoof detection will be included as standard on all devices to combat any fraud attempts — come and try it out yourself at the show.”

ITL will showcase the upgraded MyCheckr to EuroShop 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany, February 26 to March 2.

