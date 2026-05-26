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Interac deepens identity verification push with Incode partnership

Canadian payments network to add iBeta Level 3 liveness, deepfake and IAD to document verification services
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Liveness Detection
Interac deepens identity verification push with Incode partnership
 

Interac is expanding its identity verification capabilities through a partnership with Incode Technologies that will add advanced liveness, deepfake and injection-attack detection to its document verification services.

The deal also means Interac will hold exclusive Canadian rights to deliver document verification capabilities using Incode’s technology.

“Interac plays a unique role in helping shape trusted digital experiences in Canada, and we’re proud to support that mission with technology built for a new generation of identity threats,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode Technologies. “By combining identity verification with advanced defences against deepfakes, injection attacks and other sophisticated forms of impersonation, this collaboration helps bring stronger assurance to more Canadian businesses without adding unnecessary friction for legitimate users.”

Incode’s passive liveness detection is independently validated to iBeta Level 3 on iOS and Android – the first to achieve iBeta’s highest level of identity security testing with zero errors.

Its Deepsight intelligence orchestration platform runs layered detection tests to identify AI‑generated images or video, virtual camera feeds, and signs of device tampering. And

businesses can opt in to fraud network intelligence, to receive network‑level risk signals to help inform fraud monitoring.

New capabilities will roll out on a phased basis, targeting a Q3 2026 launch date.

Face of debit in Canada builds identity portfolio

Fatema Pirone, head of verification at Interac, says enhancements to the document verification service within the Interac Verified suite are “designed to deliver higher assurance and faster outcomes in a cost-efficient way.”

“The goal is simple: build trust into digital interactions in Canada.”

Interac is best known to Canadians as the interbank network underpinning the debit card system. But as with many financial institutions, it has also turned its eye to identity. It recently partnered with Equifax Canada and Ontario firm Dealertrack to enable the latter to provide trusted identity verification for the auto industry.

In December 2025, it announced a strategic partnership with New Zealand digital ID and credentialing provider Mattr, to “enable a privacy-preserving, Canada-centric digital verification ecosystem.”

Also last year, it signed an agreement with FCT, a Canadian provider of title insurance and real estate technology, to integrate the Interac Verified Credential Service into FCT’s real estate technology solutions.

The Incode partnership adds to the picture, which looks like Interac taking a shot at dominating verification in the Canadian market, as it has done with debit payments.

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