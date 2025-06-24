FB pixel

Incode biometrics and liveness detection to power Descope IAM workflows

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Descope, which provides enterprise IAM solutions for managing external digital identities, is adding biometric user onboarding and self check-ins through a partnership with Incode.

Incode’s real-time identity document verification, biometric facial matching and liveness detection can be built into authentication and user journey workflows through a new connector built into Descope’s platform. Document data is collected and verified with Incode’s OCR and template-matching tools. Verification confidence scores can be used to inform Descope user journey flows, and Incode’s checks can be combined with other fraud tools for enhanced protection against fraudulent signups and account takeover (ATO) attacks.

The integration also provides passwordless authentication, bot session defense, behavior analysis and support for risk-based multi-factor authentication (MFA).

A blog post from Incode describes how to use the integration for secure onboarding and self check-in kiosk use cases.

Descope provides external identity management through a drag and drop, no-code or low-code platform used by hundreds of businesses. It is used to create, modify and secure authentication and authorization workflows for end users, business customers, partner applications, APIs and AI agents.

The integration can help organizations in banking, healthcare, public services and other highly regulated industries meet stringent KYC, AML and other compliance requirements, according to the announcement.

Incode’s biometrics were also integrated with Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud to help secure enterprise networks earlier this year.

