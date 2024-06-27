FB pixel

Honor introduces AI-based deepfake detection at the MWC Shanghai 2024

| Abhishek Jadhav
At the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024, Honor, a global smartphone company, unveiled two AI-powered features—AI Deepfake Detection and AI Defocus Eye Protection. The AI-based deepfake detection tool is specially designed to combat digital fraud and scams as a biometric security system.

This cloud-based deepfake detection software uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze key parameters such as eye contact, image clarity, lighting, and video playback to detect manipulated content. Honor reports that the AI system has been trained on a comprehensive dataset of images and videos of online scams, allowing it to identify, screen, and compare content within three seconds.

“On-device AI, which is run on smartphones that understand us better than any other devices, is uniquely positioned to deliver services that are tailored to us and our preferences. At Honor, we believe on-device AI has the potential to empower users and become more capable in everything they do,” says George Zhao, chief executive officer of Honor Device Co., Ltd.

The AI Defocus Eye Protection is designed to reduce the risk of myopia by using AI to simulate the effect of defocus glasses on the phone’s display. The company explicitly states that this feature is not intended for medical use and does not have therapeutic functions.

Honor claims that the AI Defocus Eye Protection can, on average, decrease transient myopia by 13 degrees after 25 minutes of reading. These features reflect a trend of integrating AI into smartphones for the purpose of enhancing user well-being and safety.

