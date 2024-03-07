BioID launches new version of deepfake detection software

BioID has released a new version of its deepfake detection software to secure biometric authentication and digital identity verification against manipulated images and videos.

The software prevents identity spoofing by detecting deepfakes and content generated or manipulated by AI, with real-time analysis and feedback on both photos and videos.

BioID notes that in addition to scenarios like identity verification for user onboarding, deepfakes threaten trust in journalism, entertainment, and personal relationships.

The company has been working on deepfake detection since 2020, according to the announcement. As part of that effort, BioID is contributing its proprietary anti-spoofing and biometrics expertise to a German deepfake research consortium.

BioID began offering its Deepfake Detection API as part of its Liveness Detection solution last year. The Liveness Detection API is offered as part of the BioID Web Service.

The company also offers a free deepfake detection test tool through its “Playground.” An FAQ about deepfake detection, advice on preventing virtual camera (or “injection”) attacks and an explanation of the difference between deepfakes and “cheapfakes” are also available from BioID’s website.

“Our mission at BioID is to provide solutions that enhance security and trust in digital environments,” says Ho Chang, CEO at BioID. “With our Deepfake Detection, we empower individuals and organizations to protect themselves against the harmful effects of deepfake technology.”

