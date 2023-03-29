BioID pitching deepfake and liveness detection to Portuguese market

BioID is currently visiting Portugal as part of a business introduction trip for Germany-based providers of civil security technologies, where it will deliver a presentation on biometric spoofing attacks and how liveness detection can thwart them.

The presentation is being delivered by BioID Marketing Manager Alexandra Atsüren. It includes a demonstration of the company’s Deepfake Detection technology, which is offered as part of its Liveness Detection solution, and BioID says can be used to defeat impersonation attacks or digital identity manipulation.

The company expressed confidence in its ability to help Portuguese businesses protect themselves against cybercrime with its anti-spoofing technologies.

Businesses participating in the trip receive a target market analysis, a country briefing, and group visits to the headquarters of potential customers. The trip also includes the company presentations, B2B conversations, and support from Germany’s Chamber of Commerce Abroad.

The trip is funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and supported by several German industry partners.

Nine German businesses are participating in the trip, March 27 to 31.

BioID had a technical article on its biometric presentation attack detection technology published by the journal Springer Nature earlier this year.

