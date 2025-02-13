FB pixel

Incode biometrics integrated with Okta cloud workforce management

Incode and Okta have unveiled a strategic partnership to boost workforce identity security with the combination of biometric authentication from the former, and the latter’s Workforce Identity Cloud services.

The partners say their unified solution can help secure digital networks, increase operational efficiency and reduce disruptions.

Enterprises can strengthen the security of their digital identity and access management (IAM) posture even amid a rapid transition to cloud-based systems, according to the announcement. Those systems are exposed to fraud risks aggravated by AI and often capable of defeating traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods, Incode says.

“This partnership ensures enterprises can achieve unparalleled security without compromising agility or user experience,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and co-founder of Incode. “In a world increasingly shaped by AI and remote work, organizations require IAM solutions that not only adapt to current challenges but also anticipate future threats. Together, Incode and Okta are making that a reality.”

The integration is intended to deliver more robust workforce identity management (WIM) through advanced personhood detection (APD) with real-time biometric liveness detection, frictionless deployment within existing technology stacks and continuous identity monitoring (CIM). MFA enrollment, continuous authentication, help desk and account recovery and step-up verification for critical workflows are all part of the joint Incode-Okta solution.

Incode submitted a new algorithm to NIST’s 1:N facial recognition evaluation midway through last year cracked the top ten for biometric accuracy in several categories, and Gartner declared the company an identity verification market leader in it inaugural Magic Quadrant for IDV in October.

