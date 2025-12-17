Mattr to integrate credentialing infrastructure into Interac Verified

New Zealand digital ID and credentialing provider Mattr has formed a strategic partnership with Interac, the Canadian interbank network that powers Canada’s debit card system, to “enable a privacy-preserving, Canada-centric digital verification ecosystem.”

A release says the strategic partnership brings Mattr’s standards-based global credentialing infrastructure to the Canadian market via one of its most established entities, integrating it into the Interac Verified digital verification service, to modernize service delivery and help reduce fraud.

This will allow digital credentials to be issued securely to citizens and businesses, strengthening access to programs and services while supporting privacy and enhancing control over access to personal information.

The two firms say the integration will “help meet a wide range of verification needs, from onboarding and age verification to credentializing qualifications, memberships, or entitlements.”

With less cost and complexity and more trust, digital prosperity accelerates.

“As the world moves from physical identification towards privacy-preserving digital credentials, aligning with an established global standard is critical,” says Fatema Pirone, head of Interac Verified. “This partnership accelerates our ability to deliver a secure, efficient, and privacy-first credential service tailored to the needs of Canadian organizations and the people they serve. Interac is uniquely positioned to anchor these global standards within a Canadian regulatory and trust framework.”

“Interac is a highly trusted brand in the Canadian market with deep expertise in identity-related services, which is why this partnership is so significant,” says Claire Barber, CEO of Mattr. “Bringing our global, standards-based credentialing infrastructure to Interac will help build a more secure, efficient, and interoperable digital economy in Canada, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

