XION rebrands as verification infrastructure pioneer to tackle Internet’s trust crisis

| Lu-Hai Liang
XION is becoming a verification infrastructure company, aiming to restore trust across the digital ecosystem. The company’s platform enables developers and businesses to embed cryptographic verification into existing authentication flows.

XION’s infrastructure is designed to be regulatory-ready, compliant with MiCA and eID standards, and seeks to avoid the friction often associated with blockchain-based solutions.

“XION evolves its mission from abstraction to proof, focusing on frictionless verification across content, identity, and transactions,” the company said in a statement. “In a noisy world full of bot traffic, synthetic content, and fraud, XION is in the signal business.”

According to the U.S. company, it supports familiar login systems like Apple ID and Android, while generating privacy-preserving cryptographic proofs. “Trust has become the scarcest resource in digital environments,” says founder Anthony Anzalone, who started XION four years ago.

“Verification is now table stakes for any company that depends on attention, engagement, or transactions,” he continues. “XION is building the infrastructure layer that makes proving authenticity as fundamental as encryption.”

From media misinformation to bot-driven fraud and synthetic content proliferation, XION positions its technology as a backend solution that operates invisibly to users but is fully verifiable by third parties. Juniper Research forecasts that synthetic identity fraud will cost financial institutions $58.3 billion in 2030, a surge of 153 percent from the $23 billion in 2025.

XION’s technology is in active pilots spanning industries including marketing, gaming, travel, events, and loyalty programs. XION’s infrastructure enables fraud-resistant ticketing, verified engagement metrics, and authenticated credentials for hiring and HR processes.

“The internet’s next infrastructure layer isn’t about moving information faster,” Anzalone believes. “It’s about proving it’s real.”

XION is not the only player in this space as Moca Foundation is seeking to prove human-ness, and giving control of data, in KYC, loyalty programs and more; while PlaySafe ID is targeting video games where AI-controlled bots are out-maneuvering human players. The likes of Creds, Youverse and World are also developing the space.

