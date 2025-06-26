Moca Foundation to launch Moca Chain for decentralized control of digital identities

Moca Foundation is launching Moca Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to give individuals, devices and AI agents control of their digital identities.

The Moca Chain testnet will launch Q3 2025 and the mainnet is slated for Q4 2025. Moca Chain promises decentralized storage, a cross-chain identity oracle, zero-knowledge TLS proofs and on-chain verification, all within a modular, EVM-compatible chain.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “Billions of users today go online using single sign-on (SSO), which contains the keys to a user’s data, services, and digital lives.”

Siu’s contention is that while SSO makes logging in easier, it also creates a centralized vulnerability that compromises security and allows providers to obtain value from users’ digital selves.

“Moca Chain seeks to solve this problem by giving users decentralized true ownership of their data, ensuring the sovereignty of users’ digital identity without a single point of failure,” Siu said.

By enabling on- and off-chain credentials to be verified across any application or network, the Moca blockchain is aiming to break the single-sign-on model that concentrates user data in centralized silos, according to the company.

“Moca Chain and AIR Kit are a one-of-a-kind infrastructure for verified identity data to empower consumer apps and their users,” says Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network.

“By adopting Moca Chain and MOCA Coin, we believe we can disrupt current models of data ownership and break down the dominance of walled garden ecosystems, returning value to the users who generate it and making ecosystem growth more scalable.”

Siu believes that Moca Chain, together with Moca Network’s AIR Kit SDK, can empower users to own and monetize their data, reputations and contributions across a growing ecosystem.

Early integrations include SK Planet’s OK Cashbag (28 million KYC-verified users) and One Football (over 200 million users), as well as Animoca Brands portfolio companies, partners and affiliates with an estimated reach of over 700 million users.

Use cases could include healthcare (unified, verifiable health records), recruitment (trusted credentials), finance (privacy-preserved KYC/AML) and advertising (cross-app user onboarding).

Moca Chain is supposed to allow users to choose which apps can access their private data and enables granular permissions over how and where the data are shared.

The modular identity layer enables attributes like loyalty points, social proof and access rights to move between multiple dApps, the company says, so that users can unlock cross-platform rewards without revealing private data while maintaining a unified identity.

Moca says developers can utilize AIR Kit to create applications with smart accounts and verifiable credentials, with support for plug-and-play permissions.

Moca Network is the identity ecosystem of Animoca Brands, while the Moca Foundation is the community-owned foundation that supports Moca Network and Moca Chain.

