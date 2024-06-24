OneFootball selects Animoca Brands to deliver decentralized digital IDs

Decentralized digital identities (DID) have been gaining importance among Web3 and blockchain companies and one of the industries that seem to be promising is gaming.

Blockchain video gaming firm Animoca Brands has been working on decentralized IDs and is now expanding its partner ecosystem. Last week, the company announced a deal with Berlin-headquartered OneFootball, an online platform that offers its more than 200 million monthly active users live-streamed matches, statistics and sports content.

OneFootball will work with Mocaverse, a company seeded by Animoca Brands, on creating a new decentralized digital identity called Football ID. The digital ID will allow OneFootball users to access the products and services of over 400 portfolio companies in the Animoca Brands ecosystem, the companies said in an announcement.

“Sports is one of the most influential cultural verticals worldwide, and I believe OneFootball is well placed to onboard millions of sports fans to Web3,” says Kenneth Shek, project lead for Mocaverse.

OneFootball has partnered with over 200 clubs, leagues, and federations in 194 markets including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, Juventus Torino and the German Football Federation.

Backed by the likes of Ubisoft, Sequoia Capital and Softbank, Animoca Brands offers digital property rights to video gamers through the use of blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Hong Kong-based company became a unicorn in 2021 and raised its valuation to approximately US$6 billion the following year after a financing round led by Temasek.

Last year in September, Animoca Brands raised US$20 million for growing Mocaverse. Mocaverse operates Web3 tools that allow customers to create digital identities, including an interoperable infrastructure called Realm Network that offers accounts, IDs, reputation and points. In January this year, it announced the launch of the decentralized identity Moca ID which functions as an identity proof for various products and allows accruing points and building a reputation across Animoca’s ecosystem.

Animoca Brands is often described as a metaverse company but it is also a venture investment firm. In May, it invested in Humanity Protocol, a venture that relies on palm biometrics for its blockchain-based digital identity system.

Animoca Brands | decentralized ID | digital identity | Football ID | Mocaverse | OneFootball | web3