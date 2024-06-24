FB pixel

OneFootball selects Animoca Brands to deliver decentralized digital IDs

Soccer fan platform serves more than 200M people every month
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
OneFootball selects Animoca Brands to deliver decentralized digital IDs
 

Decentralized digital identities (DID) have been gaining importance among Web3 and blockchain companies and one of the industries that seem to be promising is gaming.

Blockchain video gaming firm Animoca Brands has been working on decentralized IDs and is now expanding its partner ecosystem. Last week, the company announced a deal with Berlin-headquartered OneFootball, an online platform that offers its more than 200 million monthly active users live-streamed matches, statistics and sports content.

OneFootball will work with Mocaverse, a company seeded by Animoca Brands, on creating a new decentralized digital identity called Football ID. The digital ID will allow OneFootball users to access the products and services of over 400 portfolio companies in the Animoca Brands ecosystem, the companies said in an announcement.

“Sports is one of the most influential cultural verticals worldwide, and I believe OneFootball is well placed to onboard millions of sports fans to Web3,” says Kenneth Shek, project lead for Mocaverse.

OneFootball has partnered with over 200 clubs, leagues, and federations in 194 markets including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, Juventus Torino and the German Football Federation.

Backed by the likes of Ubisoft, Sequoia Capital and Softbank, Animoca Brands offers digital property rights to video gamers through the use of blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Hong Kong-based company became a unicorn in 2021 and raised its valuation to approximately US$6 billion the following year after a financing round led by Temasek.

Last year in September, Animoca Brands raised US$20 million for growing Mocaverse. Mocaverse operates Web3 tools that allow customers to create digital identities, including an interoperable infrastructure called Realm Network that offers accounts, IDs, reputation and points. In January this year, it announced the launch of the decentralized identity Moca ID which functions as an identity proof for various products and allows accruing points and building a reputation across Animoca’s ecosystem.

Animoca Brands is often described as a metaverse company but it is also a venture investment firm. In May, it invested in Humanity Protocol, a venture that relies on palm biometrics for its blockchain-based digital identity system.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Idemia says no consortium for DR Congo ID card, Afritech holds contract

When the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Inspectorate General of Finance (IGF) approached Idemia to inquire about its role in the…

 

Cybercrime and identity fraud: an Olympic challenge

By Grigory Yusupov, Regional Director UK and Rest of the World (ROW) at IDnow The Paris 2024 Olympics is set…

 

IDV providers respond to growing consumer demand for stronger fraud prevention

A range of digital identity and financial fraud prevention capabilities and solution updates have been released just as Veriff issues…

 

Biometrics developers dance with data privacy regulations continues

Biometrics controversy and investments are often found side by side, as seen in many of this week’s top stories on…

 

EU AI Act should revise its risk-based approach: Report

Another voice has joined the chorus criticizing the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act, this time arguing that important provisions of…

 

Swiss e-ID resists rushing trust infrastructure

Switzerland is debating on how to proceed with the technical implementation of its national digital identity as the 2026 deadline…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events