DIF Lab launches to propel decentralized digital ID projects

The Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) is launching a new initiative to help build, test and scale decentralized digital ID solutions.

DIF Labs began operating with a beta cohort in November, and has identified three projects to start. The idea, according to an announcement by DIF, is to support project-based innovation to bridge the gap between the standards development process, which is slow due to consensus and governance requirements and the incubators and accelerators that can help get projects off the ground, but come with a cost in equity.

The first three projects DIF Labs is taking on are a Bitcoin ordinals verifiable credentials framework, linked claims for disaster recovery validation and a protocol for anonymous personhood verification called “VerAnon.”

The beta cohort is set to run until a show-and-tell event on February 18, 2025.

DIF has named 10 mentors to help steer the cohort and projects, along with Andor Kesselman of Andor Labs, Ankur Banarjee of Creds.xyz and cheqd and Daniel Thompson-Yvetot or Tauri Apps and CrabNebula as DIF Labs chairs. The organization also invites decentralized identity developers to participate in the Labs initiative.

DIF has been busy of late, between taking over TBD’s developer tools, announcing the winners of its 2024 Hackathon and the launch of the DID Traits and Trust DID Web initiatives in September.

