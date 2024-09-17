DIF adopts new work items to improve DIDs’ applicability and security

The Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) has announced two new initiatives – DID Traits and Trust DID Web – to enhance the usability and security features of decentralized identifiers (DIDs). The initiatives will be part of the ongoing activities of the Identifiers & Discovery Working Group (WG).

As businesses increasingly look to embrace decentralized digital identity systems, the selection and management of DIDs have become pivotal.

The DID Traits initiative, led by JC Ebersbach, CEO of identinet Gmbh and co-chair of the ID & Discovery WG, aims to assist implementers in choosing the most suitable DID method for their specific needs. The initiative will focus on establishing a structured, machine-readable format to describe the characteristics of different DID methods.

To draft the key characteristics of various DID methods, the developers of these methods will be required to utilize a JSON schema. “My aim is to provide implementers with simple, practical tools that will lead to more widespread integration of Self-Sovereign Identity technologies,” Ebersbach says.

The Trust DID Web, led by Stephen Curran, founder of Cloud Compass Computing and chair of the Sovrin Foundation Board of Trustees, will add trust and security features to the existing DID methods. These self-certifying identities will enable portability, allowing DIDs to be utilized in various scenarios while maintaining verifiability. The revised DID documents will come with signed proofs to ensure authenticity.

“Our goal is to enhance did:web with important security and verifiability features from the world of ledger-based DIDs, while keeping the simplicity that makes web-based DIDs so accessible,” Curran says.

An upcoming hackathon hosted by DIF invites participants to develop applications using decentralized identity standards, frameworks, and tools.

VCs can be used for process automation and optimization

The concept of decentralized digital identity extends beyond traditional verification, onboarding, and authentication processes. It has the potential to simplify industrial operations, cut costs, and drive innovation in digital infrastructure, Kuppinger says in a blog post.

Verifiable credentials (VCs) are traditionally used to establish an individual’s identity, employment status, or income. Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst at KuppingerCole, emphasizes that VCs can be leveraged for process automation and optimization.

Article Topics

decentralized ID | decentralized identifiers (DIDs) | Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) | digital identity | identinet | KuppingerCole | Sovrin Foundation | verifiable credentials