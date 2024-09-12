Digital ID hackathons to explore real-world use cases

A series of hackathons are scheduled for later this year with the aim of encouraging organizations and developers to explore real-world use cases for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and decentralized identity frameworks, and address the challenges associated with Web3 technologies including AI, digital identity and ZKPs.

OpenID, California DMV test mDL real-world use cases

The OpenID Foundation will co-host a series of hackathons in partnership with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to drive the integration of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) among developers and businesses. This development follows the announcement that the California DMV will host two community hackathons later this year in October and November.

The foundation has already established the framework for the pilot program through its verifiable credential issuance and verifiable presentation solution, which ensures the secure presentation and verification of digital credentials in diverse settings.

The hackathons aim to address the cold start program by involving verifiers to facilitate the widespread adoption of mDLs. In this context, the cold start program refers to a marketplace that relies on identity holders and verifiers (organizations requiring individual authentication).

The primary focus of the hackathon will be on building minimum viable products (MVPs) that showcase the functionality of the solution. These MVPs will enable participants to test real-world use cases for mDLs.

The digital version of California driver’s licenses has a variety of potential uses, according to the OpenID Foundation, including facilitating TSA security checks at airport security checkpoints, verifying age for purchasing age-restricted items, accessing DMV websites online, and using for peer-to-peer identification purposes.

For the hackathon, the California DMV will issue mDLs in two formats: the ISO 18013-5 standard and the W3C Verifiable Credentials v1.1 specification. The dual issuance provides verifiers with the flexibility to choose the verification method that best aligns with their system requirements, the foundation says.

Christopher Goh, the national harmonization lead for digital identity at Austroads, has written a one-pager discussing the various standards within the ISO/IEC 180130-5 framework specifically related to mDL.

The standards include other parts of ISO 18013 and other ISO/IEC standards, along with others from the IETF (in the form of RFCs), OAuth, FIPS, and communication protocols. These standards cover a range of topics, including the physical card, digital presentation, biometrics, digital certificate, digital signatures, authentication and verification, and device transmission, all of which are relevant to the implementation and use of mDL.

Last month California made its mobile driver’s licenses available in digital wallets from both Apple and Google.

DIF 2024 Hackathon announces focus tracks

The Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) will host a hackathon to advance decentralized identity technologies. Participants are encouraged to develop use cases that utilize decentralized identity standards, frameworks, and tools.

The hackathon will center around three main tracks: applying decentralized identity to the education system, enabling the reusability of decentralized identity across multiple platforms, and exploring the use of decentralized identity to enhance security and convenience in travel.

The hackathon will coincide with Hacktoberfest and run from October 1st to November 4th, 2024. Pre-registrations are currently open.

DMCC, Bybit hosts hackathon for Web3 technologies

DMCC Crypto Centre and Bybit have announced Web3 Unleashed #2, a hackathon aimed at engaging Web3 developers, tech innovators, and investors to address the challenges related to Web3 technologies.

The hackathon encourages participants to explore innovations in AI, digital identity, infrastructure, zero-knowledge proofs, and DEPIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks).

The top 10 teams will present their projects at an event in Dubai. The registration period started on September 1 and will conclude on October 5, 2024. The total prize pool is up to 100,000 USDT (Tether, a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar).

The winning teams will receive access to services from Hacken, Injective, and other supporting companies. Other event partners include DWF Labs, Hacken, Injective, Meezan Ventures, and Cointelegraph.

Article Topics

Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) | digital ID | digital identity | mDL (mobile driver's license) | OpenID Foundation | web3