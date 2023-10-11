Decentralized Identity Foundation invites developer participation in hackathon

The influential Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) announced its first hackathon that will feature $19,000 in prizes.

The prize pool will be for use cases that feature DIF work items like Decentralized Web Node, a data storage mechanism that can locate data related to a decentralized identifier (DID), and DIDComm, a secure, private, messaging method built on top of the DID design.

The pool will also be utilized for use cases featuring the Universal Resolver, which implements a driver-based framework that enables DID resolution.

The foundation is looking for use cases that will generate adoption and increase activity within its working groups.

Hacking officially begins on October 26th at 9am PT and follows with a series of educational sessions. They introduce foundations to decentralized identity, the universal registrar, and the BBS Signature Scheme, among others, and run through November 9.

Those interested can register here and join the hackathon community discord here.

Avast joined DIF last year, after acquiring two of the group’s founding businesses, Evernym and SecureKey.

