DIF Hackathon 2024 releases three new focus tracks and their sponsors

The Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) has expanded its focus tracks for the 2024 hackathon by adding three new areas to its goal of advancing decentralized identity technologies.

The foundation has also announced the sponsors for this year’s hackathon, categorized by their contribution levels. Some sponsors include Pinata, Truvity, Cheqd, and TBD, among others. Trinsic will provide its global document and identity verification tools for participants.

The three new challenges focus on developing file-based identity solutions using verifiable credentials, creating systems for personhood credentials and verifiable AI, and utilizing zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to establish self-sovereign identity (SSI).

Sponsored by Pinata, file-based identity solutions will challenge participants to develop identity systems that connect data to users through verifiable credentials. The system should utilize public or private immutable storage to improve data integrity and privacy, the announcement says.

For the hackathon, Anonyome, Cheqd, and Pinata have backed the development of personhood credentials and verifiable AI to create methods for enhancing AI safety and distinguishing between human-generated and AI-generated content. The system must ensure that digital activity remains untraceable by issuers.

The third new track will use cryptographic techniques to build a self-sovereign identity (SSI) system. Participants will work on ZKPs to verify identity attributes without disclosing sensitive information. Privacy + Scaling Explorations will support the track.

In the education and workforce focus track, the aim isThe education and workforce focus track aims to equip individuals with control over their records. Participants will create verifiable learner and work IDs and records and enhance existing tools such as the Learner Credential Wallet and VerifierPlus.

In another focus track on improving the travel experience, the objective is to develop portable digital identities to facilitate interactions across various travel-related platforms. The use of verifiableVerifiable credentials will be used in processes such as booking, digital identification, and access managementbooking, digital identification, and access management processes.

The reusable identity track allows participants to create interoperable identity systems that can function across different platforms and use cases.

Pre-registrations for the DIF Hackathon 2024 are open. More details on the focus tracks will be released next week, October 1, 2024.

Article Topics

cheqd | decentralized ID | Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) | digital identity | self-sovereign identity | TBD | Trinsic | verifiable credentials