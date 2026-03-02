Incode aces iBeta Level 3 biometric PAD test for both iOS and Android

Liveness detection software from Incode has passed presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluations to iBeta’s Level 3 on both iOS and Android devices, making it the first liveness vendor with independent confirmation of this particular level of effectiveness for both platforms.

No errors were reported during the tests, which are based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, for both an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) and bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) of 0 percent. The result indicates both strong security and user convenience for Incode’s Deepsight application.

The company passed iBeta’s Level 2 in 2023, shortly before receiving Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) compliance confirmation from Kantara.

Incode launched Deepsight in December to handle more difficult-to-detect face biometric spoof attacks, including deepfakes.

Level 3 PAD tests include attacks using relatively sophisticated methods, including advanced masks and AI-generated faces. The test level was developed by iBeta to reflect the more advanced and targeted attacks that biometrics providers are facing in real-world deployments, company executives told Biometric Update last year.

“iBeta Level 3 is designed to simulate well-resourced attackers using hyper-realistic masks and specialized fabrication techniques intended to challenge modern biometric systems,” says Evan Call, business development manager and director of biometrics sales and marketing at iBeta Quality Assurance.

iBeta carried out 900 total attacks, 450 per device, using 3 presentation attack species for each, according to Incode’s Confirmation Letter.

Incode calls the evaluation “the most advanced independent test for liveness detection” in a video promoting its results.

“We are the first company to independently achieve iBeta Level 3 conformance on both iOS and Android – with zero errors and without adding friction to users”, says Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO at Incode. “That combination matters. It proves we can meet the highest bar for liveness assurance while keeping onboarding fast and easy, even in regulated and high-risk environments.”

Incode also completed a Readiness Assessment for bids on U.S. federal government contracts based on FedRAMP in November. It also joined the OpenAge Initiative to age verification reusable just weeks ago.

