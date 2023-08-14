Incode signs partnership for access to US public sector market, receives Kantara assurance

Incode Technologies has sealed a deal that will help the Californian company offer its identity verification services to the U.S. public sector.

Incode has struck a partnership with Carahsoft which sells IT and consulting services to federal, state and local governments as well as educational and health institutions.

This has placed the company among names such as Nok Nok, ID.me, Okta and Socure which have also signed deals with Virginia-based Carahsoft this year to address public sector needs for digital identity and verification. In February, the White House allocated $300 million to help federal agencies modernize ID verification technology.

The partnership will make Incode’s products available to Carahsoft’s reseller partners, including procurement companies such as NASPO ValuePoint, the contracting arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners.

“This agreement will broaden access to our omnichannel biometric identity solutions through Carahsoft’s vast network of contract vehicles to help eliminate identity fraud and improve equitable services access within the public sector,” CEO and founder of Incode Ricardo Amper says in a statement.

Among Incode’s offerings is its Omni platform which includes remote identity verification, risk assessment and authentication. Last week, the platform received assurance from the Kantara Initiative, an international, non-profit association that assesses identity services for conformance with NIST 800-63-3 standards.

Kantara’s Trust Mark proves that Incode Omni meets digital identity management recommendations set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) compliance affirms Incode’s dedication to providing solutions that put people first, Amper said in a release. The company has previously passed the iBeta test for passive liveness detection based on the ISO/IEC standard.

This year, Incode has been making deals that have expanded its presence in markets such as New Zealand and Europe, the Middle East and Africa region (EMEA). Among its fresh partnerships are those with U.S. property management firm Snappt, South African fintech service provider Mama Money and blockchain firm Black Ink Tech.

The company has raised over $220 million from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank and JP Morgan.

Article Topics

biometrics | Carahsoft | digital identity | identity verification | Incode | Kantara | U.S. Government