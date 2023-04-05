Carahsoft, Okta, Socure partner to fight fraud against US government

Carahsoft Technology Corp, a government IT solutions provider, has partnered with Okta and Socure to provide federal, state and local governments with identity management and verification technologies.

The companies say their identity and verification software will help governments verify identities and protect against hackers.

Socure emphasizes the importance of accurate digital identity verification for expediting the delivery of essential programs to government constituents.

“This solution will help government agencies provide a better consumer experience while rooting out more fraud,” says Matt Thompson, the general manager of Socure’s public sector business.

Katy Mann, Okta senior vice president of public sector sales, says, most government agencies are overdue for a digital operations makeover.

“Outdated technology is a major contributor” to public benefits fraud, Mann says.

The companies use Socure’s AI and ML technology in combination with Okta’s identity and access management platform to verify digital identities. Additionally, Okta offers cloud infrastructure, compliance features and adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Specifically, Socure will offer its ID+ Platform, which validates identity and prevents fraud through selfie biometrics and KYC checks. Meanwhile, Okta provides its Universal Directory for identity management, and ThreatInsights, which detects malicious IP addresses and obstructs threats, along with its adaptive MFA.

“Pooling our capabilities will help reduce the cost, burden, and friction generated by today’s pervasive attacks,” says Craig P. Abod, the president of Carahsoft.

Carahsoft and Socure partnered to address the digital ID security needs of public sector agencies last year, and the latter has stated an intention to root out 1000,000 synthetic identities from the U.S. financial system in the short term, in part by partnering with public sector agencies.

Joining with Okta allows public agencies to implement the partners’ technologies as cloud services while complying with government security mandates, particularly in light of Okta’s newest security approval.

Okta Inc. has earned U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization for its Okta for Government High identity solution, which meets over 420 security controls. This news follows its FedRAMP Moderate authorization achieved in April 2017 and its DoD IL4 conditional Provisional Authorization and Okta for US Military launch.

“As a FedRAMP High identity provider, Okta can now provide federal agencies with the highest security and privacy assurance, protecting sensitive data while enhancing user experience,” says Sean Frazier, the federal CSO at Okta.

