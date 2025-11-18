Incode one step closer to bidding on US federal biometrics contracts

Incode is now FedRAMP Ready, as demonstrated with Readiness Assessment reviewed by the FedRAMP Program Management Office. The designation brings the company within a step of qualifying to bid on cloud biometrics contract opportunities from U.S. federal agencies.

FedRAMP (the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) provides the standard for security, authorization controls and continuous monitoring of cloud services used by U.S. federal agencies. Readiness is assessed by an independent third party and then sent for review. The status is essentially a pre-authorization, and precedes full FedRAMP Authorization.

The critical step towards that Authorization reflects Incode’s commitment to U.S. federal security standards, according to the announcement. Incode will now pursue Authorization to Operate under FedRAMP in collaboration with the sponsorship of a federal agency.

“FedRAMP Ready is an important milestone in our mission to support U.S. federal agencies with secure, high assurance identity verification,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. “We are committed to completing the authorization process and helping agencies deliver seamless digital services while protecting privacy and strengthening security.”

Deloitte says the U.S. could suffer $40 billion in fraud losses by 2027, Incode notes, making clear the imperative for identity verification that keeps sensitive data secure without degrading the user experience.

Amper explained the importance of scale to securing transactions against modern identity attacks carried out with AI and how Incode’s acquisition of AuthenticID leverages that scale in a guest post for Biometric Update in August.

Incode says its facial recognition accuracy scores in NIST evaluations, its fraud prevention success rate and deepfake detection capabilities enable it to defend against sophisticated attacks at scale. By pursuing FedRAMP Authorization, Incode positions itself to help federal agencies push back on synthetic identities and other forms of fraud, implement age verification for regulated services and strengthen workforce identity and authentication programs, according to the announcement.

The company has already completed certification for SOC 2 Type II, ISO IEC 27001, and for IAL2 by Kantara, as well as passed an evaluation for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) from iBeta, which the company believes is the first passive liveness software to pass an assessment to ISO IEC 30107-3. The Kantara assessment came just as Incode signed a deal with Carahsoft to bring its identity verification services to the U.S. public sector.

