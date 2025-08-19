FB pixel

Incode acquires AuthenticID, creating identity firm with deep reach

Unified company ‘hardening the front line’ against synthetic media, AI fraud threats
| Joel R. McConvey
Incode acquires AuthenticID, creating identity firm with deep reach
 

Incode has acquired AuthenticID, in a move that positions the company as a significant force in the digital identity sector. A splashy release does not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but says it “unites Incode’s cutting-edge AI-driven solutions with AuthenticID’s deep enterprise expertise, delivering a powerful and unified approach to combating rapidly evolving, AI-powered fraud.”

Founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Amper, Incode’s neural networks and large visual language models are trained to detect and prevent identity fraud in real time. In acquiring Seattle-based AuthenticID, it adds deep expertise in regulated, high-volume environments.

Together, they’ll take on the growing challenges presented by agentic AI, deepfakes, synthetic fraud and AI impersonation. The combined entity now serves eight of the largest 10 banks in the U.S., protects 8 of the top 9 largest telecom companies in North America, works with 4 of the top 5 banks in Latin America, and more, making it a formidable presence in fraud prevention, identity verification and detecting synthetic media.

“As AI-driven fraud becomes more sophisticated, our clients need more than just point solutions – they need a holistic AI-first approach delivered by a true strategic partner,” says Reed Taussig, CEO of AuthenticID. “Incode’s vision and AI technology leadership, leveraging foundational vision models, enable us to deliver an identity orchestration platform that is fast, secure, and highly adaptive across our expanded customer base.”

Per the release, the acquisition is expected to accelerate Incode’s 80 percent year-on-year organic growth rate. Benefits for customers include amped up defenses like holistic fraud signal analysis, multi-modal intelligence, real-time personhood verification, and advanced deepfake detection; and an expanded global trust network that unifies data from “hundreds of billions of identity signals.”

Says Amper, “in the age of synthetic fraud, AI impersonation, and agentic AI, verifying human identity has become the foundation of digital trust. Together with AuthenticID, we’re hardening the front line against these threats, so every enterprise can trust every interaction.”

