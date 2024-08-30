FB pixel

iDenfy, AuthenticID launch integrated biometric authentication tools

Enhancing platforms to capture market opportunity
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
iDenfy, AuthenticID launch integrated biometric authentication tools
 

Biometrics and identity verification providers are extending their software to connect different parts of the identity lifecycle, as part of the market’s maturity process. iDenfy and AuthenticID are each joining Keyless in introducing new biometric authentication capabilities for more integrated identity management.

Liminal’s report last year on the rise of integrated identity platforms revealed that the market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2023, but will spike at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6 percent, reaching $115.9 billion by 2027.

The Liminial report claims that as identity vendors enhance their platforms to capture the market opportunity, there is a strong ROI for enterprises.

More integrated identity platforms and biometric authentication tools are emerging to address this growth opportunity, offering technologies that promise greater security, efficiency, and user convenience.

Keyless is among them, recently launching a new feature for integrating biometric identity verification enrollment with the authentication system used subsequently.

iDenfy’s biometric re-verification

iDenfy is also adding authentication to its biometric IDV capabilities, unveiling a new face authentication service designed to help businesses re-verify customer identities.

The system, which iDenfy says is fully automated, operates by matching the customer’s live selfie biometrics with a reference image. This process utilizes AI-powered data extraction from the customer’s ID document to confirm the face’s authenticity. With iDenfy’s facial recognition technology, the face is analyzed and compared to the ID document’s photo, and put through liveness detection.

Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy, explains: “If the user can’t pass their authentication, the company can instantly take the necessary steps to avoid dealing with a potentially fraudulent customer. This way, this tool can help online platforms boost efficiency in their internal risk management processes.”

iDenfy highlights that the face authentication tool comes with face-matching capability that businesses can utilize to re-verify the customer’s identity at any stage of the customer lifecycle.

AuthenticID launches tool for biometric re-authentication

Similarly to iDenfy, AuthenticID has brought its Smart ReAuth system, which provides instant biometric re-authentication with a selfie to re-confirm an identity, to market.

The company says it works by enabling users to undergo an identity verification process to establish themselves as legitimate during enrollment. Once verified, they can prove their identity for various purposes, such as conducting high-value transactions, resetting a password, or logging into an application. The goal of the new feature is to allow businesses to verify customers or employees at any stage of their journey, while preventing fraud and account takeovers (ATO), AuthenticID notes.

Additionally, the tool can be implemented through a web service or integrated into a client’s existing web or mobile workflow.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines central bank cancels digital ID card contract with ACI

The Philippines’ central bank has cancelled the contract to produce the country’s national digital ID cards, leading to an appeal…

 

DHS outlines foreseeable biometric agenda, but will it have the funding?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has an ambitious biometric agenda going into Fiscal…

 

Intellicheck powers identity verification tools for real estate transactions

Westcor Land Title Insurance Company has released val-ID, an identity verification tool powered by Intellicheck. The tool aims to improve…

 

LNW Gaming patents biometric age verification and authentication

LNW Gaming has recently obtained a patent for the deployment of multiple detection devices at various locations within gaming establishments….

 

Counterattack launched against voice deepfakes for election meddling

It’s tough to say who is ahead in the U.S. presidential election campaign: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, or deepfake fraudsters….

 

Digital IDV standards, updated regulation needed to fight sophisticated cybercrime

As digital payment preferences increase in frequency, a recent study reveals that nearly one in five consumers have fallen victim…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events