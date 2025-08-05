Deepfake detection surging to $5B in revenue by 2027 for IDV protection

With deepfakes and injection attacks joining identity theft among industry terms that have broken through into popular consciousness, many organizations find themselves trying to navigate a challenging and unfamiliar threat landscape as they onboard customers, employees and users. At the same time, a fragmented market of deepfake detection technologies leaves those who can help with the difficult task of identifying and ensuring fit with their customers. The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence has been published to provide the guidance and signposts those organizations need to find each other and stop deepfakes.

Deepfake detection is forecast to be applied to 9.9 billion attacks by 2027, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue. The report breaks down the forecasts and figures by year and modality, between face and voice deepfakes.

The forecasts are contributed by Goode Intelligence, which as the leading global biometrics market analyst also worked with Biometric Update on our UK Age Assurance and Face Liveness Detection market reports.

The report reviews the threat that deepfakes pose to various interactions, including KYC and identity verification checks, the different types of deepfakes and how they are detected with a variety of injection attack detection and content analysis methods. It also examines the emerging standards and testing regimes that can help deepfake detection technology providers prove their claims, and assist customers in choosing protection against deepfakes.

The buyer’s guide provides a glossary to get buyers up to speed on the terminology they will encounter in comparing vendors, and advice on what to look for in a deepfake detection technology supplier.

Case studies show how deepfake detection is used in applications across the government and private sector, and dozens of technology providers are listed in vendor profiles.

The 51-page 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide is now available.

