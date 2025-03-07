Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence partner to produce analytical market reports

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence announce a strategic partnership to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed business and procurement choices.

Reports produced by the partnership are based on analysis of recent transactions and trends in the biometrics market, reviews of the regulatory, standards-development and competitive landscapes, and feedback from key insiders in each given area of focus.

The first report from the partnership is the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide which explains the key concepts in facial biometric liveness detection, market analysis and growth forecasts through 2027. The report also presents commercially available options, and identifies 20 Pioneers of face liveness detection technology.

This partnership brings together the unique strengths and expertise of both companies. By leveraging Biometric Update’s unparalleled coverage of the biometric and digital identity industry with Goode Intelligence’s in-depth and independent market analysis, the partnership will produce analytical reports that draw on the combined experience and reach of the two companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Goode Intelligence,” said Stephen Mayhew, co-founder and Publisher of Biometric Update. “Together, we will harness our combined resources and expertise to deliver transformative results for our customers.”

“This partnership with Biometric Update marks an exciting new chapter for both companies,” adds Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst of Goode Intelligence. “By partnering on selected analytical reports with Biometric Update we will be able to combine our resources to produce market-ready studies that can be used by our customers.”

The 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide will be followed by a report on the UK age assurance market.

