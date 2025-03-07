FB pixel

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence partner to produce analytical market reports

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence partner to produce analytical market reports
 

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence announce a strategic partnership to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed business and procurement choices.

Reports produced by the partnership are based on analysis of recent transactions and trends in the biometrics market, reviews of the regulatory, standards-development and competitive landscapes, and feedback from key insiders in each given area of focus.

The first report from the partnership is the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide which explains the key concepts in facial biometric liveness detection, market analysis and growth forecasts through 2027. The report also presents commercially available options, and identifies 20 Pioneers of face liveness detection technology.

This partnership brings together the unique strengths and expertise of both companies. By leveraging Biometric Update’s unparalleled coverage of the biometric and digital identity industry with Goode Intelligence’s in-depth and independent market analysis, the partnership will produce analytical reports that draw on the combined experience and reach of the two companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Goode Intelligence,” said Stephen Mayhew, co-founder and Publisher of Biometric Update. “Together, we will harness our combined resources and expertise to deliver transformative results for our customers.”

“This partnership with Biometric Update marks an exciting new chapter for both companies,” adds Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst of Goode Intelligence. “By partnering on selected analytical reports with Biometric Update we will be able to combine our resources to produce market-ready studies that can be used by our customers.”

The 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide will be followed by a report on the UK age assurance market.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Synthetic identity blends real and fake data to enable fraud, demanding new protections

Faces are everywhere, stored and displayed in the millions on social media platforms. Generative AI technologies have enabled the large-scale…

 

Tailored biometric systems tests lay the foundation for trust: biometrics labs

Although language varies across regions, most regulations on biometric technology necessitate that it be robust, accurate, reliable, highly effective, or…

 

Universal access to digital IDs is achievable with these five approaches, 17 Rooms says

A United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is 16.9, which aims to “provide legal identity for all” by 2030. Digital…

 

‘This is now, it’s not tomorrow’: with biometrics, future of seamless travel has arrived

The air travel industry has bounced back from the challenges of the pandemic, with significant reinvestment in aircraft, equipment and…

 

SAFR aces biometric PAD standard compliance test by iBeta

SAFR’s biometric liveness detection has passed a test by iBeta Quality Assurance for international standard compliance with flying colors, according…

 

Idiap Institute releases report on applying foundation models in biometrics

Over the past few years, the world has been witnessing the power of foundation models, machine learning models trained on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events