Daon brings biometrics, deepfake detection to AWS ISV Accelerate program

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Daon is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program to grow the market reach of its identity verification and multi-factor biometric authentication.

Daon’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program means the digital identity trust company will collaborate with the AWS Sales organization.

“Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate program marks a key milestone in expanding the reach of Daon’s products,” said Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon.

“This AWS partnership strengthens our ability to bring innovative identity and deepfake detection products to market, enabling our customers to purchase through the AWS marketplace and avail themselves of all its benefits.”

Daon’s identity verification and multi-factor authentication solution TrustX is “a natural fit” for the ISV Accelerate program, according to a statement, while ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program that supports the business development of AWS Partners who provide software solutions running on or integrating with AWS. Daon launched the TrustX cloud biometrics platform in 2023.

Joining the program “aligns with our global growth strategy for 2025 and beyond,” said Grissen.

Daon received a patent for a way to build better deepfake voice watch lists in December. The patent was for “Methods and Systems for Enhancing Detection of Fraudulent Data.”

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

