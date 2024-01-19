Qualcomm builds smart car biometrics system, partners with Daon on insurance

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is collaborating with Salesforce to connect its Snapdragon Digital Chassis to Salesforce Automotive Cloud, for a new biometrics-enabled smart vehicle system targeting consumer and enterprise drivers, passengers, automakers, fleet managers, mobility service providers and more. With an eye to generating more data-driven intelligence for drivers and creating what a post on the company’s blog calls “contextually relevant travel experiences” through the use of biometric sensors and external data, Qualcomm’s intelligent in-vehicle assistant can make customized service recommendations. The platform also enables biometric authentication for payments by vehicle occupants.

“Combining real-time data collected from the vehicle and its surroundings with first-party data – such as website interaction, in-app usage and purchase or service history – allows automakers to deliver personalized experiences while strengthening trusted relationships with their customers,” says Achyut Jajoo, SVP and GM of manufacturing and automotive at Salesforce.

Continuously connected vehicles enable real-time alerts and analytics, user-specific offers, proactive maintenance and on-demand upgrades, says Qualcomm. Generative AI brings the feedback system to the next level: Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services now support enterprise plug-ins and large language model (LLM) operations on the vehicle through a partnership with Cognizant.

Payments system supported by J.P. Morgan for broad use cases

A new in-vehicle wallet also aims to streamline driver payments. ​​Working with J.P. Morgan, Qualcomm’s tech uses a single biometric sign-on to enable purchases from luxury updates to streaming content and pre-ordered meals.

“Leveraging Qualcomm’s identity token management platform, we’re creating interfaces that allow automakers to integrate and brand their own in-vehicle wallet to provide a certified payment solution that uses biometrics to link purchases to each occupant,” says Ali Almakky, global head of payments solutions for mobility at J.P. Morgan. “The solution allows users to purchase in-vehicle and external services directly from apps on the vehicle’s infotainment screen, using biometrics to authenticate payments.”

Also on the biometrics front, Daon is providing biometric digital identity tech for insurance transactions in Snapdragon-equipped cars, allowing users to extend their policy on the fly.

“Our solution seamlessly connects the driver’s policy to the vehicle they’re driving,” says Conor White, President of new industries for Daon, “whether it’s owned, leased, rented or used for a ridesharing service. Having insight into driving behaviors allows insurance companies to offer bonuses and discounts that stay with the driver regardless of which vehicle they’re driving.”

There are more biometric upgrades on the horizon for Qualcomm and the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. The firm is also working with Wink, using its biometrics-based registration and authentication for further refinement of the personalized driving experience.

