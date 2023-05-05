Onfido selfie biometrics integrated by Salesforce as KYC signup pace sustains

Salesforce is boosting its Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities by integrating with Onfido while Shufti Pro, iDenfy and Incode strike new deals.

Salesforce integrates Onfido’s digital identity verification into Financial Services Cloud

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce and London-based biometric verification provider Onfido are moving closer together.

After using the provider to verify customers through an app in the Salesforce AppExchange, Salesforce has decided to integrate Onfido’s suite of services into its Financial Services Cloud, a solution for financial institutions.

The company has been busy this spring striking deals with Belgium broadband service provider Telenet, The Cooperative Bank and TSB Bank. Onfido has also recently settled a BIPA lawsuit alleging that the company had illegally used their personal data for $28.5 million.

Shufti Pro to provide identity verification to NFT marketplace Momint

Another London-based ID verification solution Shufti Pro will be providing its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) identity verification products to South African blockchain firm Momint, known for its Non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace.

As the popularity of digital assets and Web 3.0 offerings rises so are crimes like money laundering and fraud. This partnership was set up to improve Momint’s customer experience whilst fulfilling regulatory requirements to prevent financial crimes, the companies said in a release.

According to Shufti Pro’s recent ID Fraud Report 2022, last year saw an 18 percent increase in fraud within the digital identity landscape, including identity document forgery and biometric fraud.

Sports Illustrated ticketing platform to use iDenfy for identity verification

iDenfy will help verify identities and prevent fraud at online ticketing platform SI Tickets, owned by the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

The platform offers access to over 175,000 concerts, theater performances and sporting events, connecting buyers and sellers globally. With iDenfy’s biometric identity verification technology, SI Tickets hopes to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations and handle their customers’ data more effectively, the companies said in a release.

iDenfy has recently reached deals with digital health support platform Oviva and financial companies such as Fincapital Partners and Goat Finance. It also opened a partner program for digital ID verification products sharing its biometric API, tools, training and support.

Incode powers KYC for African cross-border payments

Incode has been selected to provide identity verification and authentication technologies, including selfie biometrics for KYC checks, to South Africa’s Mama Money.

Mama Money is a cross-border money transfer and banking service provider, and the partners say the deal to offer KYC checks for financial institutions is the first of its kind. They also say the time it takes Mama Money to onboard a new customer has been cut from hours to seconds.

Incode’s technology matches the face of the applicant to their identity document, handling the different formats of documents from various countries, and screens the customer against international sanctions lists.

“Individuals living and working abroad have long experienced the challenges of traditional, human-in-the-loop money transfers,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. “Advanced biometric authentication, powered by AI and machine learning, can revolutionize cross-border transactions. By seamlessly integrating Passive Liveness Detection, Incode ensures that customers’ identities are verified with utmost security and convenience, fostering social and economic mobility worldwide. In partnership with Mama Money, Incode is proud to support the mission of promoting universal accessibility and financial empowerment for all. Together, we are envisioning a world where trust and innovation are the driving forces of financial inclusivity.”

