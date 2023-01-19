iDenfy opens partner program for digital ID verification products

Identity verification technology provider iDenfy‘s new partnership program shares its biometric API, tools, training and support with others in the industry.

With iDenfy’s API, partners can integrate the company’s identity verification including biometric AML and KYC checks. Program participants will also have access to training, marketing materials and product support.

The company said the program can be customized for companies of different sizes and in various industries.

Executives are pitching the program to outfits including blockchain infrastructure firms, NFT launchpads, e-gaming networks, e-signature service companies and white-label platforms.

Service companies including consultants and business advisors can join the partnership program and generate fees by referring clients to iDenfy.

iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde says, “We’re excited to expand our operations, at the same time, add value to existing customers by upgrading our anti-fraud tooling kit.”

Partner programs like iDenfy’s are comparatively low-cost market outreach for ambitious companies because a program participant does its own selling. The programs also share product support costs with participants. And, just as important, the programs reduce incidents of lousy implementation and integration performed on end-user systems by third-party vendors.

The program comes days after iDenfy announced a customer win with United Kingdom-based telecommunications company Primo Dialler adopting its selfie biometrics.

