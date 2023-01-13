Selfie biometrics deployed for KYC, hotel check-ins and Microsoft Teams

YooniK joined forces with Host Hotel Systems to bring biometrics to the hospitality sector and iDenfy with Primo Dialler to do so to the contact center industry. Also, IDnow’s document verification is now available on Microsoft Teams, thanks to a partnership with Billennium, and PeopleFund has adopted Facephi’s biometric selfie technologies. Finally, UK startup Detected has secured £2.5 million for the development of KYC ID verification solutions.

Host Hotel Systems deploys YooniK’s biometrics

Host Hotel Systems will now offer their hotel clients the option of implementing face authentication from YooniK for guest check-in.

The new feature will allow guests to use their face biometrics alongside a passport or ID card as a form of identification. The companies say this will streamline the check-in process and provide an extra layer of security.

“We’re excited to partner with Host Hotel Systems to bring this innovative check-in experience to hotels,” comments YooniK CEO Pedro Torres.

“It will be a major milestone in offering guests an amazing experience, allowing them to save precious time while performing their check-in with confidence and convenience. And for hoteliers, better guest experience means better reviews and more revenue per available room.”

Torres also recently discussed the importance of biometrics in self-sovereign identity.

iDenfy’s biometrics, KYC used by Primo Dialler

Primo Dialler is a UK-based telecommunications company specializing in contact center software. The partnership will use iDenfy’s four-step identity verification solution to perform know-your-customer (KYC) and onboarding procedures for its contact center applicants.

The platform will also shield Primo Dialler from fraudsters using forged documents and other malicious tactics, including deepfake technology. This will enable only genuine users to access its contact center software.

“Integrating an AI-powered ID verification solution provides the needed flexibility for businesses like Primo Dialler,” comments iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde.

“Our goal is to improve the overall customer experience by streamlining speedy, secure, and user-friendly identity verification service.”

The customer win follows a similar one iDenfy announced with Pay with Sauve last week.

IDnow’s document verification available on Microsoft Teams

IDnow has partnered with IT solutions provider Billennium to make its document verification available on Microsoft Teams.

Thanks to the new collaboration, Billennium’s Inperly app now enables Microsoft Teams users to check identities and sign documents with qualified electronic signatures, using IDs from more than 200 countries.

“Helping build trust in the digital world is one of our main goals and enabling our partners to create secure and trustworthy relationships is part of our mission,” comments Bertrand Bouteloup, VP of sales at IDnow.

“Checking or proving who you are is fast and easy, thanks to automated verifications based on AI. This cooperation thus helps to prevent identity theft by biometric checks and electronic signatures.”

The customer win comes weeks after IDnow highlighted the benefits of digital ID and biometrics for the travel industry.

PeopleFund’s Korean customers leverage Facephi’s biometrics

Korean financing platform PeopleFund has removed the need for video calls for identification as a security measure during customer onboarding. The company did so by deploying Facephi’s selfie biometric technology.

“After having brought our technology to banks, financial groups, cybersecurity companies, hospitals and smart cities, we continue to strengthen our presence in Asia by protecting people’s digital identity in disruptive Fintech companies such as PeopleFund,” comments Facephi CEO Dongpyo Hong.

Facephi has also recently entered a separate agreement with fintech company Namutek to offer a new onboarding process for a blockchain-based decentralized banking platform.

More recently, Facephi has been selected as a finalist for the UK government’s Tech Rocketship Awards.

Detected secures £2.5 million for KYC ID verification in the UK

London-based fintech Detected announced a £2.5 million (approximately US$3 million) financing round led by Thomson Reuters Ventures, Love Ventures and EmergeVest with participation by other angel investors.

According to a press release, the new funding will enable the company to capitalize on U.S. growth and continue to work on its KYB (Know Your Business) technology, as well as expand its team further.

“We’ve put ourselves in a very strong position to deliver on our ambitious 2023 objectives,” comments Detected CEO Liam Chennells.

“I am grateful for the support of our new and existing investors and we’ll now continue to show them that they have made a brilliant choice.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Detected | FacePhi | iDenfy | identity verification | IDnow | onboarding | selfie biometrics | YooniK