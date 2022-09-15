Selfie biometrics from Veridas, FacePhi, iDenfy deployed for banking, car rentals

Veridas has announced its new digital onboarding technology for BBVA Switzerland products, FacePhi is partnering with Namutek on digital onboarding and biometric authentication, and iDenfy will offer authentication services to BEEP.Rent.

Veridas offers biometric onboarding for BBVA New Gen

Veridas, a joint venture of BBVA, has developed the new digital onboarding solution to verify customers’ identities via an ID card or passport photo and selfie biometrics with liveness detection.

Besides its traditional banking services, BBVA New Gen, which is an investment product offered by the Group’s Swiss franchise, also allows customers to buy and sell crypto assets.

According to the company, the addition of Veridas’s biometric technology will increase the security of its whole infrastructure considerably.

“For a 100 percent digital service like BBVA New Gen, offering a simple, secure and multidisciplinary space is critical,” explains Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland.

“We are fully confident the new digital onboarding process will let us reach more people in more countries who want to invest in high-impact innovative and sustainable industries or in crypto assets.”

The release of the new biometric onboarding product comes months after Veridas announced the launch of a U.S. subsidiary and the appointment of Michel Nerrant for international expansion. The company was also recently honored for a voice biometrics project in Mexico.

FacePhi deploys biometric tech on Kash mobile app

The commercial agreement between FacePhi and fintech company Namutek will see the latter offer a new onboarding process on its Kash mobile app, which provides a blockchain-based decentralized banking platform.

“FacePhi and Namutek’s integration on the Kash mobile app is a clear example that our technology can be used to help companies in all sectors identify their clients and provide them with the highest level of security in all their digital interactions,” comments FacePhi CRO Jorge Sanz.

Kash is reportedly the first Visa and MasterCard-backed mobile app in Central America to offer free and real-time money transfers between people and credit or debit cards.

According to a company announcement, deploying FacePhi’s selfie biometric technology will improve Kash users’ experience while also reducing Namutek’s client identity validation costs.

“Since adopting these services, we have reduced manual validations by 30 percent and hope to continue increasing the number of automatic approvals,” explains Rey Barahona, fintech director at Namutek.

The integration comes at a time of growth for FacePhi, which last month reported a 90 percent increase in sales compared to 2021.

iDenfy to validate car renters’ identities

iDenfy‘s collaboration with BEEP.Rent will enable drivers to verify their identity using the company’s selfie biometrics and other ID verification tools.

BEEP.Rent users will be able to upload their driving licenses, passports and personal ID using the iDenfy software, which will scan them to check their validity.

The software will also offer a flexible payment module enabling BEEP.Rent to cover only successful verifications.

“All of our contracts with partners are signed remotely, so we need to be sure that all parties are correctly identified,” explains BEEP.Rent CEO Kamil Put.

“iDenfy’s real-time identity verification provides the needed convenience for our customers and protects from fraud or any potential damages.”

BEEP. Rent’s adoption of iDenfy’s verification tools follows a partnership the company announced last month with the peer-to-peer investment platform Viainvest.

