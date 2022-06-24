Staffing investments continue apace at digital ID firms, but cuts also announced

New hiring at Veridas, Liminal, Miracl and Credas as Socure trims staff

Veridas has announced the launch of a U.S. subsidiary and the appointment of Michel Nerrant to continue expanding the international reach of its biometric solutions for digital identity verification.

CEO and Co-founder Eduardo Azanza says Veridas is currently 160 employees and growing. The company already has a subsidiary in Mexico and a strong market presence in Latin America, as well as an office in San Francisco.

Nerrant is an electrical engineer, with experience at Entrust, Schlumberger, WinMagic, and HID Global.

“Tackling a market as demanding as the North American can only be done with the best technology, and Veridas has it; we have already earned the trust of several customers in North America and the subsidiary and its team will help maintain them, provide better service and grow in the region,” explains Nerrant.

Liminal adds COO

Liminal has appointed Kathryn Montilla as chief operating officer, in which role she will be in charge of performance management, exploiting growth opportunities and further building on the organization’s culture.

Montilla brings experience from roles with Feedzai, Bridgewater Associates and Pfizer.

“I have a passion for helping companies build great teams and effective processes, scale globally, and achieve their strategic vision,” says Montilla. “Liminal is a leader in the digital identity space, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

Socure downsizes

The lay-offs of 69 employees by Socure has been confirmed by Forbes, which attributes the move to the financial pressures common across the fintech industry.

The layoffs are mainly from the company’s marketing, sales and human resources divisions, and represents roughly 13 percent of its workforce, according to the report.

CEO Johnny Ayers tells Forbes that the company still has two years’ worth of cash left in the bank from a $450 million funding round that touched off a hiring spree in late-2021. The company also claims it doubled its customer growth in Q1.

Miracl and Credas name sales leaders

Miracl has hired Ben Wheeler as enterprise sales director and Yas Frost as head of delivery to expand the product delivery team for its one-step multi-factor authentication.

Aware and Miracl formed a partnership earlier this year to tackle the growing threat of ransomware, which came with a $2.5 million investment.

Rhian Del-Valle has been named Credas’ new director of sales to take charge of the company’s new sales team and support its growth ambitions with its enterprise biometric services.

