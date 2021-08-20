Veridas face biometrics upgraded, voice biometrics deployed for pensioner verification

Veridas has upgraded its facial recognition matching engine, resulting in improved performance in NIST FRVT 1:N benchmarking, and also announced a collaborative partnership, a customer win for the company’s voice biometrics, and a national security certification.

The latest NIST report shows Veridas’ algorithm has improved its speed to match face biometrics from a gallery of 1.6 million faces within 322 milliseconds. Biometric accuracy improved most significantly in Veridas’ results with a large gallery of 12 million identities, with the error rate falling from 15.41 percent to 7.53 percent. The company says its engine reached the top 15 among 144 facial identification engines in testing against a database of 12 million records.

The certification is to Spain’s National Security Scheme (Esquema Nacional de Seguridad), issued by Bureau Veritas Certification after Veridas passed an audit of the information systems used by its digital identity verification service. The ENS certification shows Veridas’ portfolio meets the Spanish national standard for data protection, which extends beyond the ISO 27001 standard, according to a company announcement, which Veridas has already achieved.

The certification reflects Veridas’ commitment to meeting international standards, also including ISO 30107 biometric presentation attack detection.

InntechData collaboration

Veridas has formed a technological collaboration alliance with leading Chilean technology integrator InntechData, according to a separate company announcement, to promote digital identity security with face and voice biometrics in Latin America’s financial and telecommunications sectors, particularly in Chile, Mexico and Peru.

InntechData specializes in technology integration for large customers, in particular in the above industries.

“It is an honor for InntechData to partner with Veridas to strengthen our growth strategy in Latin America,” says Enrique Medina, CEO of InntechData. “Our customers will have the best global solution to digitally verify people’s real identity based on voice biometrics, facial biometrics, and artificial intelligence. Certainly, these technological breakthroughs will improve people’s quality of life.”

Veridas has performed more than 50 million identity verifications in the past four years, according to the announcement, citing customers including BBVA Spain and BBVA Bancomer.

BBVA Mexico signs on

Between Veridas continued momentum in Latin America and relationship with multiple BBVA entities, it should come as little surprise that BBVA Mexico has expanded its use of Veridas biometrics to voice verification for the country’s pensioners to perform their periodic ‘proof of life’ verification to continue receiving benefits.

Mexican pensioners can perform the verification from home with only a phone call, in a highly secure process using voice biometrics, with matching in as little as three seconds, Veridas says. The system has 99.9 percent verification accuracy and also includes an anti-spoofing system to prevent fraud through voice recordings, with 99.5 percent accuracy detection of pre-recorded voices.

The introduction of voice biometrics allows BBVA Mexico to provide a humanized, multi-channel experience that breaks down barriers to accessibility. More than 45,000 people have used this process within the past few months, according to the announcement.

