Biometrics accomplishments adding up for IrisGuard and Veridas

A pair of biometrics providers with substantially different missions are celebrating major milestones, with IrisGuard reaching the 20th anniversary of its iris biometrics for humanitarian assistance distribution, and Veridas trumpeting its status as the only vendor participating in 1:1 and 1:N face biometric and speaker recognition evaluations.

IrisGuard CEO Imad Malhas writes about the company’s journey since 2001, which has included the first-ever use of iris biometrics with an ATM and the integration of blockchain with post offices, financial services and mobile wallets.

“We have led many world’s firsts, our iris cameras are used as the gold standard by various academic bodies for studies and research and our software has evolved to an integrated, global assistance payment platform,” Malhas says.

He thanks IrisGuard’s partners and its teams in Jordan, the UK and the U.S., and expresses excitement for the company’s future.

“We will see the introduction of a revolutionary network, powered by IrisGuard’s technology, designed to manage all humanitarian assistance distribution in an efficient, fast and safe way,” Malhas concludes.

IrisGuard Programming Manager Rawan Malhas and Head of Architecture and Solutions Mahmoud Sahmoud also shared their stories about the company’s accomplishments in securely delivering essential benefits in challenging conditions.

Veridas hails accumulating benchmarks, standards compliance

On the other end of the market-longevity spectrum, Veridas was launched through a partnership between BBVA and Das-Nano in 2017, and reviews the growing number of benchmarks and standards its biometric technology, for both face and voice, has been evaluated against.

Veridas participates in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), both in the verification (1:1) and identification (1:N) tracks, as well as NIST’s 1:1 speaker recognition benchmark.

The company also notes that it received confirmation of compliance to ISO presentation attack detection (PAD) standards from iBeta testing, and has also been certified for the ISO 27001 information security standard.

