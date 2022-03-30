Veridas and OQmented each open US locations to reach biometrics, AR customers

Veridas also expands to Mexico

Veridas is opening subsidiary offices in the U.S. and Mexico as part of the Spanish biometrics company’s effort to expand its global reach.

A press release from the company did not give a specific city for the U.S. office, but says a map on the company’s website reveals that the U.S. office is in San Francisco. Veridas says the U.S. location will bring it closer to its customer base in North America and consolidate its presence in a fast-growing biometrics and identity management market.

Its arrival in Mexico starts with an office in the capital Mexico City, where the company has clients in four out of ten of the top banks in the country.

The opening of both offices will enable Veridas to adapt technologies and solutions to commercial, regulatory and social demands, the press release says. It also places the company closer to customers and to trade shows and events. It will attend the RSA Conference in San Francisco and Expo Seguridad in Mexico, both held in June; and Money20/20 held in Las Vegas in October and Open Finance hosted in Latin America in November.

Mauricio Guijarro, vice president of sales for the Americas at Veridas, says the offices also allow more personalized service in the region with pre-sales, sales and post-sales teams for Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Brazil.

3D camera-maker opens Silicon Valley office

OQmented, a German AR and 3D sensing technology company, is likewise opening a U.S. office to strengthen its AR and metaverse applications. Its Palo Alto, California location is established to meet demand from U.S-based customers for technical support and service, and function as a sales office for North America.

The company develops LBS-based (laser beam scanning) projection display systems which allow for metaverse interactions, as well as AR glasses. It also demonstrated its ultra-compact 3D depth-sensing camera for face biometrics and other smartphone applications at this year’s CES.

“We now have an office in close vicinity to most of our key customers and partners and to investors based in Silicon Valley,” comments Ulrich Hofmann, CEO, CTO, and co-founder of OQmented. “This underlines our commitment to deliver quick support to our customers. Furthermore, it facilitates our business development efforts in the Augmented Reality space. North America is home to many of the most innovative AR companies and we are looking forward to intensify our partnerships there for the realization of top-notch Augmented Reality solutions.”

