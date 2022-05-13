Biometrics providers, executive awarded for innovation, business development excellence

Biometrics and digital ID solution providers Veridas, RealNetworks and Ping Identity, have each received awards from different institutions for meeting specific industry needs. Meanwhile, BIO-key Vice President of Product Kimberly Biddings has again been honored by The Channel Company for her impactful contributions to the IT channel. The deadline for applications to the EAB’s Max Snijder Awards has been extended.

Veridas honored for voice biometrics project in Mexico

Veridas has won Global Finance magazine’s Innovators 2022 Award in the category of ‘outstanding innovations in fraud detection’ for its voice biometrics solution deployed for the BBVA pension scheme in Mexico.

The company was also selected by the magazine as the most innovative technology in Latin America, during the tenth edition of the awards ceremony.

Veridas’s voice biometrics tool is used to perform proof of life checks on more than 80,000 pension earners who no longer need to travel long distances for the process which is now done over the phone in a matter of seconds. Many banks in the region also rely on the biometric solution for their operations.

After winning the award, the company’s Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Mauricio Guijarro, said the award is a recognition for the intense work they have been doing.

Miguel Zarraluqui, Global Product Marketing Manager of the company, comments: “it is a commitment of all of us to close, with the best technology, the digital gap that our elderly people suffer so many times; changing the lives of thousands of Mexican pensioners with our voice biometrics fills us with pride and this recognition from Global Finance is a great satisfaction.”

RealNetworks gets accolade for govt security solutions

The recipient of the 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control in the category of Biometrics is RealNetworks, thanks to the company’s SAFR SCAN product used for government security applications.

SAFR SCAN was selected from many entries by a panel of judges based on criteria which included features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, technical advances, scalability, and impact on the security industry.

“We are elated that SAFR SCAN is being recognized by our industry peers as the recipient of the prestigious 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics,” says Brad Donaldson, VP of Computer Vision at SAFR from RealNetworks. “SAFR SCAN combines the best in performance and value, making advanced biometrics realistically attainable for a broad range of users and applications without any compromises in performance.”

Ping Identity recognized for IAM strides

Ping Identity’s Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions were selected as leader in Zero Trust security during the Expert Insights Spring 2022 ‘Best-Of’ Award.

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the U.S. and U.K. covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies, and its awards recognize the world’s best cloud companies and products based on research from the company’s independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback, and industry recognition.

Ping Identity was also distinguished as a top 10 leader for its top multi-factor authentication, single sign-on for business, and digital identity and access management solutions.

Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity states: “Identity has always been at the core of a secure digital environment, ensuring that the right people have the right access to the right things at the right time. For 20 years, Ping Identity has provided best-in-class identity management solutions used by some of the most complex businesses in the world. We are thrilled to see our hard work and success recognized by Expert Insights.”

BIO-key VP on ‘Women of the Channel’ list

The Vice President of Product at BIO-key, Kimberly Biddings, has for the second time been listed on Women of the Channel list which recognizes 100 women who are making significant contributions to impact the IT channel.

The listing by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, honors women making big contributions to IT channel excellence through innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, while supporting partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

Kimberly has over 10 years of channel-focused experience in the cybersecurity and IAM industry. She has been working to nurture BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner Program partnerships, where she has made many partners come on board.

“Kimberly’s leadership of product and brand marketing has been critical in driving growth and expanding BIO-key’s CAP Program,” says Fred Corsentino, CRO and head of the CAP Program at BIO-key. “She has spearheaded channel initiatives to evangelize the additional revenue opportunities of BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics and PortalGuard platform, showcasing her results and mission-driven mindset through the quality of her contributions to our channel relationships.”

EAB pushes back Max Snijder Award deadline

The deadline for applications to the European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research and Industry Awards has been reset to June 15, 2022 to give applicants extra time to submit their research papers and supporting documentation.

Academics obtaining biometrics-focused Ph.Ds. in the last two years, or working on the last two years of a Ph.D. program, are eligible to apply for the award, which recognizes innovative academic research with major potential for industry impact.

