HooYu aligns brand with Mitek, signs up selfie biometrics partner

HooYu is now known as Mitek Systems, and has been contracted by Vetting.com to provide a digital identity screening solution for Right to Work and DBS checks.

Vetting.com is a London-based business which provides a digital background screening platform from the cloud. It will now offer the option of digital identity checks with selfie biometric and liveness detection to its clients as part of Right to Work screening service packages.

The company’s Managing Director UK Robin Clarke says the selection of Mitek has sped up its background checking processes.

“At Mitek, we place a lot of focus on smart UI and UX features such as dynamic customer prompts, device language detection and logic steps – all of which we know help to reduce friction and speed processes up,” says Mitek Systems Senior Director of Marketing David Pope. “Using Mitek allows Vetting.com to extend the benefits of digital identity checking in a way that is easy to navigate and engineered to maximise user success.”

HooYu was acquired by Mitek last year, and was certified for compliance to the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) months later.

iDenfy customer win

iDenfy will provide its biometric identity verification solution to Pay with Sauve to help it reduce fraudulent payment attempts and ensure KYC and AML compliance.

The contract allows Pay with Sauve to automate customer onboarding to its buy now pay later app Sauve.

The deal follows on the heels of a pair of other new contracts for iDenfy.

Signzy joins Salesforce platform

Signzy’s Video KYC Solution is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, making it available to Salesforce customers for end-to-end KYC and user onboarding.

The integration delivers bank-grade infosec security and a success rate that Signzy says is industry-leading. It also reduces onboarding turn-around time and includes an intelligent queueing system with precise wait-time predictions to improve staffing and scheduling, according to the company announcement.

Signzy announced a $26 million funding round last September, and intentions to expand its biometric platform for financial services.

