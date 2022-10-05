FacePhi and Grabba make pitches for accelerator resources to scale mobile biometrics

With awards around the corner, a pair of biometrics providers are in line for potential growth acceleration opportunities. Both the UK-based Tech Rocketship Awards and the Security Innovation Challenge at the Defense TechConnect (DTC) Expo have rolled out lists of honorees in the fields of cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, biometric authentication solutions, and climate tech, among others.

Spain’s FacePhi has been selected as a finalist for the UK government’s Tech Rocketship Awards for its secure digital ID verification and biometric onboarding solutions.

The company joins five other finalists for the awards, which identify the most innovative and fastest-growing businesses in the tech sector and offer them curated global acceleration programs as part of the prize, according to an announcement. The programs include mentoring and growth support.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be awarded following a pitch competition at the Web Summit taking place in Lisbon from November 1 to 4, 2022.

The DTC’s Security Innovation Challenge is sponsored by the Homeland Security Technology Consortium, and is aimed at accelerating R&D and prototyping on dual-use solutions for civilian as well as national security applications. Winners included companies from across the spectrum of identity management, pattern recognition software, real-time data analytics, biometric scanning and imaging, and AI.

Grabba Technologies, which provides integrated ID technology for data capture and mobile biometric verification, was among winners who will share a cash prize and gain access to government-supported contracts.

You can learn more about the Tech Rocketship Awards here, and find additional information about DTC’s innovation prizes here.

