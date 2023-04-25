Rebuffed on arbitration, Onfido calls it quits in BIPA lawsuit

Biometric ID verification provider Onfido is settling a suit brought by plaintiffs alleging that the company had illegally used their personal data. If approved by the judge in the case, the classes will split $28.5 million among themselves minus the $9.4 million fee the attorneys are due.

Two proposed classes accused Onfido of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act when, according to the plaintiffs, the company collected their face biometrics without getting their consent and did not explain its policies for managing the information.

Onfido executives continue to reject the notion that they broke the law.

BIPA is a landmark law enacted in the U.S. state of Illinois.

The judge does not have to agree to a settlement, although plaintiffs Rohith Amruthur and Fredy Sosa are requesting it.

Onfido two years ago tried to get the case moved to arbitration, where any payout would be much smaller than going to trial. Two judges rejected that request.

Previous BIPA settlements involving biometrics providers have cost Veriff $4 million and Jumio $7 million.

