OmniVision claims sensor for face biometrics, presence detection is smallest yet

OmniVision is debuting an incredibly tiny image sensor that can fit into smaller notebook computers, webcams and IoT devices.

The OV0TA1B is a low-power device that can be used for AI-based human presence detection (HPD), authentication with face biometrics and always-on (AON) technology.

“The OV0TA1B is the newest mono/IR sensor in our computing portfolio designed to be a cost-effective, ultra-small-footprint device,” says Jason Chiang, staff marketing manager for computing at OmniVision.

Tiny 940nm IR cameras have become more common as laptop designs turn sleeker, with ultrabooks and thinner bezels around the computer screen gaining in popularity. These laptops also often include personalized AI features and utilize HPD and face biometric authentication capabilities, such as Windows Hello.

The new OmniVision OV0TA1B CMOS image sensor is “the first and only solution” that fits into devices with 3mm module Y dimensions, according to the company. The image sensor comes in either IR or mono, and features a 2-micron pixel based on the company’s PureCel technology.

The OV0TA1B is capable of 440 x 360 resolution at 30 frames per second. It’s a low-power 220×180 (2.58W@3fps) image sensor in a 1/15.8-inch optical format.

Chiang added: “[The OV0TA1B] is ideal for HPD and facial authentication in 3mm module Y bezel and smaller designs. The ultra-small size of the OV0TA1B also makes it useful for webcams and IoT devices, like those used for people and traffic counting.”

OmniVision says the OV0TA1B is available for sampling, while mass production will begin in Q1 2025.

OmniVision is also providing the ultrasonic biometrics in a new smartphone, according to a leak last month. The advanced biometric feature more commonly seen in the most advanced flagship phones is expected to be included in the forthcoming Honor Magic 7 Pro smartphone.

