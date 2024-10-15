Honor to introduce Omnivision ultrasonic biometrics in new smartphone: leaker

Honor is expected to announce the Magic 7 smartphone series later this month, and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says a biometric feature more commonly seen in the most advanced flagship phones in among its upgrades.

Honor has reportedly upgraded the Magic 7 Pro with a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor made by OmniVision, under an OLED screen.

The current iteration – the Honor Magic 6 Pro – launched early this year and included an OLED screen. However, it had the more commonly used under-display optical biometrics fingerprint sensor.

That fingerprint sensor could be a little finicky, according to a Wired review of the smartphone, while other reviewers and users complained the fingerprint sensor was placed too far down on the screen.

Ultrasonic biometrics sensors are still relatively new and are found on fewer phones compared to the more common optical or capacitive biometrics sensors. Other phones to include ultrasonic fingerprint sensors include the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google’s Pixel 9.

Ultrasonic biometric fingerprint scanners often offer superior security and accuracy, compared to light-emitting optical sensors, which capture reflections bouncing off the finger’s ridges and valleys, and capacitive sensors that measure the electrical differences between the ridges and valleys.

Instead, ultrasonic fingerprint scanners emit high-frequency sound waves that bounce off the finger when it’s placed on the sensor. The scanner will analyze the pattern of the reflected waves to construct a detailed 3D map of the fingerprint.

This map will include details like subsurface blood flow and are therefore very difficult to deceive. Ultrasonic biometrics scanners also have the ability to work accurately with dirty or wet hands. Samsung was among the first smartphone makers to use the ultrasonic biometric scanners, switching from optical to the newer type with the Galaxy S10.

Besides that feature, leaker Digital Chat Station said the new Honor Magic 7 Pro will include 100W wired charging, as well as wireless charging, and a micro-quad-curved screen with equal-sized ultra-thin bezels. However, the main camera, periscope sensors, and battery capacity will not be upgraded, according to the tipster.

One of the leading suppliers of ultrasonic biometrics sensors for smartphone brands is Shenzhen-based Goodix, which first made its name with touchscreen solutions for smartphones. Goodix has previously supplied its optical fingerprint sensors for Honor phones. Goodix and OmniVision may well have a competitor in Huawei, according to patents seen this year.

Formerly a subsidiary of Chinese tech corporation Huawei, Honor was sold off in November 2020. Previously known for budget and mid-range phones, Honor’s premium smartphones often include some features more commonly seen in high-end flagship phones.

