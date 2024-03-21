FB pixel

Suprema and Qualcomm power improved under-display biometrics in new Samsung Galaxy

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
Suprema and Qualcomm power improved under-display biometrics in new Samsung Galaxy
 

Suprema continues to be the biometric algorithm supplier for Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones. The BioSign 6.0 provides the matching capability for the Samsung Galaxy S24’s under-display ultrasonic fingerprint biometrics.

The Suprema algorithm reads and matches signals from the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2. The same sensor has been used in Galaxy S-series phones since the S21.

Suprema has supplied biometric algorithms for the Samsung Galaxy S series since 2019.

Technical innovations in the BioSign 6.0 give it significant speed and accuracy enhancements compared to the BioSign 5.0, the company says. The BioSign 6.0 has received market acclaim for its fast response time, which improves user experience, and security, according to the announcement.

“The adoption of Suprema’s fingerprint recognition technology in the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series signifies significant recognition of our top-notch technological capabilities in the global market. BioSign 6.0, in particular, is being evaluated for delivering overwhelming performance and user convenience compared to existing technologies, creating expectations for market expansion,” says James Lee, Suprema Inc. founder and chairman. “Our commitment to continuous advancement in fingerprint and facial recognition technology based on AI, is leading the way in the biometric recognition market.”

Suprema launched a “Template on Mobile” biometric authentication method for physical access control in February.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

MOSIP President makes a diagnosis of Connect 2024, outlines future focus

The President of MOSIP, Prof S. Rajagopalan, says the maiden MOSIP Connect conference which took place early this month in…

 

Cameroon mayors commit to free civil registration document issuance

At least 13 of the 34 mayors in the North West Region of Cameroon have issued statements emphasizing their commitment…

 

UK data watchdog to investigate country’s troubled immigration IT systems

After reports revealed that more than 76,000 people have been affected by biographical and biometrical data errors in the UK…

 

Indian biometric counterterrorism database passes 1B entries

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) is a counterterrorism and counter-radicalization division operating under the Government of India. As part of…

 

Clearview facial recognition added to US federal procurement marketplace

Clearview AI’s facial recognition has been added to a directory of AI and digital technologies that can be considered for…

 

Mastercards from Thales and FPC, Idex Biometrics launch in Turkey

A pair of banks in Turkey are rolling out biometric payment cards from Mastercard. Fingerprint Cards and Thales will collaborate…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events