Suprema and Qualcomm power improved under-display biometrics in new Samsung Galaxy

Suprema continues to be the biometric algorithm supplier for Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones. The BioSign 6.0 provides the matching capability for the Samsung Galaxy S24’s under-display ultrasonic fingerprint biometrics.

The Suprema algorithm reads and matches signals from the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2. The same sensor has been used in Galaxy S-series phones since the S21.

Suprema has supplied biometric algorithms for the Samsung Galaxy S series since 2019.

Technical innovations in the BioSign 6.0 give it significant speed and accuracy enhancements compared to the BioSign 5.0, the company says. The BioSign 6.0 has received market acclaim for its fast response time, which improves user experience, and security, according to the announcement.

“The adoption of Suprema’s fingerprint recognition technology in the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series signifies significant recognition of our top-notch technological capabilities in the global market. BioSign 6.0, in particular, is being evaluated for delivering overwhelming performance and user convenience compared to existing technologies, creating expectations for market expansion,” says James Lee, Suprema Inc. founder and chairman. “Our commitment to continuous advancement in fingerprint and facial recognition technology based on AI, is leading the way in the biometric recognition market.”

Suprema launched a “Template on Mobile” biometric authentication method for physical access control in February.

