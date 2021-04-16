Samsung deploys Suprema under-display fingerprint biometrics to Galaxy S21 series

Suprema announced that its under-display fingerprint biometrics technology BioSign 4.0 has been embedded in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The collaboration, which was supported by Qualcomm Technologies, is not the first one between Suprema and Samsung.

In fact, the biometric solutions provider has initially collaborated with the South Korean smartphone manufacturer on the Samsung Galaxy J5 models in 2017, and later on additional models, including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy 20 series.

“Suprema’s fingerprint recognition technology has been continuously selected for the Samsung Galaxy S series, proving to the world the technological superiority of our solution,” commented Suprema president Brian Song.

Now, the implementation of BioSign 4.0 in the S21 series sees the next step in the companies’ collaboration.

“With the excellent reviews BioSign 4.0 has been receiving for its overpowering performance and user convenience, we expect to be able to grow sales and market share,” Song added.

According to Suprema, the latest iteration of its fingerprint biometric algorithm is 50 percent faster and more than twice as accurate when compared to BioSign 3.0.

The substantial improvements would be possible due to deep-learning mechanisms obtaining richer information from the larger sensing area of the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 installed in Samsung’s flagship series.

The ultrasonic sensor also features ultra-thin form factors and is optically isolated from the display panel, thus enabling thinner smartphone designs.

Beyond the latest partnership with Samsung, Suprema has also recently shared positive customer feedback regarding its CoreStation biometric security controller.

Article Topics

algorithms | biometric software | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | Samsung | smartphones | Suprema | under display