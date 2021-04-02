Suprema shares glowing reviews for biometric and multi-credential access control flexibility

Suprema is reporting positive customer feedback for the multi-credential support and flexible access control options its CoreStation biometric security controller provides organizations.

Several customers of the company provided testimonials on the value of the controller, which provides credential options including PIN, RF cards, and mobile access through fingerprint or face biometrics, for a range of implementations.

Turkey-based partner Meyer deployed Suprema CoreStation with Suprema facial recognition terminals.

“CoreStation offers unrivaled matching speed. The customer preferred to connect the face recognition terminals to CoreStation instead of directly to the server for stronger security. This meant that all user data was saved in CoreStation and data had to be transferred to CoreStation for every matching operation. Despite this configuration, users do not notice any delay in authentication thanks to CoreStation’s powerful performance,” states Orcun Bayindir, CEO of Meyer, in the Suprema announcement.

IQ Trading Technical Support Lead Andrii Glukhov reported success implementing fingerprint biometric access control for a bank customer.

“Using Suprema CoreStation, we connected 26 two-sided doors with high performance fingerprint authentication. CoreStation is a unique, powerful controller that can store up to 500,000 users, 1,000,000 fingerprint templates and 5,000,000 logs, providing uninterrupted service regardless of network issues. We were also able to create sequential passages with interlock zones, increasing overall security level and eliminating the possibility of a person entering the second door without closing the first one,” says Glukhov.

The company also received commendations for the mobile access technology provided to a Czech real estate developer by partner Absolon, and which integrated CoreStation with Suprema’s BioStar 2.

“CoreStation’s appeal lies in the gamut of credential options it supports. Partners and customers can enable PIN, RF card, mobile access as well as biometric credentials like face and fingerprint with Suprema’s intelligent controller,” comments Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc

