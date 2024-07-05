Google Pixel 9 leak shows ultrasonic fingerprinting from Suprema and Qualcomm

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series is expected to feature the 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm, according to a leak from Android Authority‘s Kamila Wojciechowska.

The fingerprint technology is the same as in the Samsung Galaxy S24, Wojciechowska says in a video describing the leak. The S24 features the Qualcomm sensor with Suprema algorithms for signal reading and matching. Suprema has been providing its biometric algorithms for the Samsung Galaxy S series since 2019.

Qualcomm also integrated Precise Biometrics’ BioMatch Mobile software, providing an additional layer of protection against spoof attempts, back in 2021.

Google decided to replace the current optical scanner from Goodix with ultrasonic scanners, following customer feedback highlighting issues with the current under-display fingerprint sensor, citing it as unreliable and slow.

This move represents a shift away from optical scanners, which rely on flashing bright light onto the fingerprint and can be more prone to performance reductions from moisture or dirt. By adopting the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2, Google aims to address these challenges with improved sensor technology.

Even though the biometric system’s performance relies on more factors than a single sensor, the upgrade is expected to result in a better user experience.

The 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint sensor utilizes ultrasonic pulses to map the ridges and valleys of a user’s fingerprint. By analyzing the reflections of these sound waves, the sensor creates a highly detailed 64mm2 reproduction of the scanned fingerprint.

Although all models of the Pixel 9 are expected to feature the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the Fold will retain its capacitive fingerprint scanner within the power button. Google has officially announced that the new phone series will be unveiled on August 13th.

